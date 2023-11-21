Orange is the French leader of telecommunications company. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - telecommunication services for individuals (77.9%): mobile telephone services (241.9 million clients at the end of 2022; Orange name in France, the United Kingdom and Caribbean, FTP Espana in Spain and PTK Centertel in Poland), fixed telephone services and Internet access (45.4 million clients). The group also offers services for telecommunication operators. Net sales break down by country between France (50.1%), Spain (13%), Europe (17.6%), Africa and Middle East (19.3%); - telecommunication services to businesses (17.2%): Internet access services, mobile telephone, voice and data transmission services and integration and information management for communication applications; - telecommunication services to international telecommunication operators (3.4%); - other (1.5%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services