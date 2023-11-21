Orange Belgium is a unit of France's biggest telecoms company Orange.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 01:44:34 am
|11.03 EUR
|-0.43%
|11.03
|+0.05%
|07:31am
|Nethys to convert stake in telecoms company VOO into Orange Belgium shares
|RE
|Nov. 20
|Orange: partners with Spotify for Africa
|CF
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Telecoms and energy company Nethys will convert its stake in Belgium telecoms firm VOO into shares in Orange Belgium, which would result in Nethys holding an 11% stake in Orange Belgium, said Orange Belgium on Tuesday.
Orange Belgium is a unit of France's biggest telecoms company Orange.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|13.90 EUR
|+2.21%
|+4.04%
|912 M $
|11.03 EUR
|-0.43%
|-0.59%
|32 088 M $
|Nethys to convert stake in telecoms company VOO into Orange Belgium shares
|RE
|Orange: partners with Spotify for Africa
|CF
|Orange: satellite offer launched at 49.99 euros per month
|CF
|Nokia Completes Interoperability Tests of 5G Standalone Packet Core’s User Plane Function
|MT
|Orange Gives New Impetus to Widespread Fiber Deployment by 2025
|CI
|Orange, French Government Team Up for Fiber Network Distribution
|MT
|EU Urged to Label Apple's iMessage as Core Service Under New Digital Markets Act
|MT
|Why are European telecom firms selling assets?
|RE
|ORANGE : A favourable ruling on the Spanish merger is expected to boost the stock
|Eutelsat Communications Launches New Satellite
|MT
|Orange, Masmovil Reportedly to Sell Assets to Digi as Remedy for Tie-Up Deal
|CI
|Orange, MasMovil Plan to Sell Spain Assets to Digi Over EU Concerns, Reuters Reports
|DJ
|Orange, MasMovil Mulls Assets Sale to Romania's Digi to Address EU Competition Concerns
|MT
|Orange, MasMovil Select Digi for Asset Sale
|MT
|Orange/MasMovil pick Digi as asset buyer to allay EU concerns -sources
|RE
|Orange/Masmovil pick Digi to buy assets being sold to address EU concerns - sources
|RE
|Italy backs calls for tech firms to help fund EU telecoms networks
|RE
|Orange S.A. Confirms an Interim Dividend Cash Payment for 2023, Payable on 6 December 2023
|CI
|Orange S.A. to Propose Dividend for 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Orange S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2023
|CI
|Orange Posts Growth in Q3 Revenue
|MT
|Orange Backs Guidance After Revenue, Earnings Match Views
|DJ
|Orange's Polish unit maintains guidance as it delivers Q3 profit
|RE
|DZS and Orange Partner to Bring Advanced New Fiber Technologies and Services to Homes and Businesses
|CI
|EU's Breton likely to set out strategy on Big Tech, telco funding debate next year, sources say
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+18.82%
|32 088 M $
|+21.84%
|176 B $
|-6.78%
|154 B $
|+16.00%
|118 B $
|+15.56%
|99 111 M $
|+21.81%
|61 100 M $
|-13.86%
|55 725 M $
|+5.60%
|51 367 M $
|-12.07%
|47 588 M $
|-8.91%
|35 991 M $