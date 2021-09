Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 42 417 M 49 765 M 49 765 M Net income 2021 2 631 M 3 087 M 3 087 M Net Debt 2021 27 572 M 32 349 M 32 349 M P/E ratio 2021 9,49x Yield 2021 7,64% Capitalization 24 806 M 29 112 M 29 104 M EV / Sales 2021 1,23x EV / Sales 2022 1,22x Nbr of Employees 138 626 Free-Float 80,4% Chart ORANGE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ORANGE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 27 Last Close Price 9,33 € Average target price 12,31 € Spread / Average Target 32,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors StÚphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Ramˇn Fernßndez Executive Director-Finance & Operations MichaŰl Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director Jean-Michel SÚvÚrino Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ORANGE -4.17% 29 112 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -7.98% 223 815 CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 13.60% 138 152 CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 8.03% 124 000 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 20.24% 104 907 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 18.13% 96 929