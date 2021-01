Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 42 250 M 51 248 M 51 248 M Net income 2020 2 568 M 3 115 M 3 115 M Net Debt 2020 27 647 M 33 534 M 33 534 M P/E ratio 2020 9,26x Yield 2020 7,64% Capitalization 25 402 M 30 805 M 30 811 M EV / Sales 2020 1,26x EV / Sales 2021 1,25x Nbr of Employees 135 619 Free-Float 81,5% Chart ORANGE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ORANGE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 28 Average target price 13,88 € Last Close Price 9,55 € Spread / Highest target 130% Spread / Average Target 45,3% Spread / Lowest Target -20,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Ramón Fernández Executive Director-Finance & Performance Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Nicolas Guérin Secretary & Director Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ORANGE -1.85% 30 805 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. -2.18% 237 816 CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -2.25% 129 257 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 3.57% 95 517 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.23% 86 978 SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY 5.28% 60 077