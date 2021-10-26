Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Orange
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orange : 3Q 2021 - Databook KPI's

10/26/2021 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orange

3Q

Investors data book

2021

Table of contents

Definitions

Group

Telecoms activities

Orange - Market France

France

Europe

Africa & Middle East

Enterprise

Sheet

Page

Glossary

Sheet 1

2

Profit & loss statement, operating cash flow and capital evolution

Sheet 2

4

Cash flow statement & Net financial debt of telecoms activities

Sheet 3

8

Comparable basis data

Sheet 4

9

Segment reporting: Profit & loss statement by segment

Sheet 5

11

Financial KPIs: Revenues, EBITDAaL and eCAPEX by segment

Sheet 6

15

Operational KPIs

Sheet 7

19

Operational KPIs

Sheet 8

21

Financial figures

Sheet 9

22

Operational KPIs

Sheet 10

24

Financial figures

Sheet 11

26

Operational KPIs

Sheet 12

36

Financial figures

Sheet 13

43

Operational KPIs

Sheet 14

45

Financial figures

Sheet 15

46

Operational KPIs

Sheet 16

48

International Carrier & Shared Services

Financial figures

Sheet 17

49

Front page'!A1

GROUP

Glossary

1. Financial KPIs

Revenues

1.01 Revenues by activity

1.02 Convergent services

1.03 Mobile only services

1.04 Fixed only services

1.05 IT & Integration services

1.06 Wholesale

1.07 Equipment sales

1.08 Other revenues

1.09 Retail services (B2C+B2B)

P&L elements

  1. External purchases
  2. Commercial and equipment expenses & content rights
  3. Network expenses & interconnection costs
  4. Other network expenses & IT expenses
  5. Labour expenses
  6. EBITDAaL

Cash flow elements

  1. eCAPEX
  2. Operating cash flow
  3. Change in working capital requirement
  4. Other operational items
  5. Organic cash flow
  6. Net financial debt variation

Net financial debt

1.26 Net financial debt

Comparable basis

1.30 Data on a comparable basis

Provide Group revenues split in convergent services, mobile only services, fixed only services, IT & integration services, wholesale, equipment sales and other revenues.

Revenues from B2C convergent offers (excluding equipment sales). A convergent offer is defined as an offer combining at least a broadband access (xDSL, FTTx, cable or Fixed-4G (fLTE) with cell-lock) and a mobile voice contract (excluding MVNOs). Convergent services revenues do not include incoming and visitor roaming revenues.

Revenues from mobile offers (excluding B2C convergent offers and equipment sales) and M2M connectivity. Mobile only services revenues do not include incoming and visitor roaming revenues.

Revenues from fixed offers (excluding B2C convergent offers and equipment sales). It includes (i) conventional fixed telephony, (ii) fixed broadband services, and (iii) business solutions and networks (with the exception of France, for which essential business solutions and networks are supported by Enterprise). For the Enterprise segment, fixed-only service revenues include sales of network equipment related to the operation of voice and data services.

Revenues from unified communication and collaboration services (Local Area Network and telephony, advising, integration, project management, video conferencing offers), hosting and infrastructure services (including Cloud Computing), applications services (customer relations management and other applications services), security services, machine-to-machine (excluded connectivity) as well as sales of equipment related to the above products and services.

Revenues with third-party telecom operators for (i) mobile : incoming, visitor roaming, domestic mobile interconnection (i.e. network sharing and domestic roaming agreement) and MVNO, and for (ii) fixed carriers services.

Revenues from all mobile and fixed equipment sales, excluding (i) equipment sales associated with the supply of IT & Integration services, (ii) sales of network equipment related to the operation of voice and data services in the Enterprise operating segment, and (iii) equipment sales to dealers and brokers.

Include (i) equipment sales to brokers and dealers, (ii) portal, on-line advertsing revenues, (iii) corporate transversal business line activities, and (iv) other miscellaneous revenues.

Aggregation of revenues from (i) convergent services, (ii) mobile only services, (iii) fixed only services, and (iv) IT & Integration services.

Include the following operationnal expenses, excluding leases set within the scope of the standard IFRS 16: (i) commercial expenses & content costs (see 1.11), (ii) interconnection costs (see 1.12), (iii) other network expenses and IT expenses (see 1.13), and (iv) other external purchases (including overheads, real estate fees, purchases of other services and service fees, purchases of equipment and other supplies held in inventory, call center outsourcing expenses and other external services, net of capitalized goods and services produced).

Purchases of handsets and other products sold, retail fees and commissions, advertising, promotional, sponsoring and rebranding expenses, and content costs. Excluding leases set within the scope of the standard IFRS 16.

Service fees and inter-operator costs (network expenses and interconnection costs). Excluding leases set within the scope of the standard IFRS 16.

Other IT&N expenses. Outsourcing expenses for operations and technical maintenance, and IT expenses. Excluding leases set within the scope of the standard IFRS 16.

Wages and employee benefit expenses (net of capitalized costs), employee profit sharing expenses, and share-based compensation expenses.

EBITDAaL (EBITDA after Leases) corresponds to operating income (i) before depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, effects resulting from business combinations, reclassification of translation adjustment from liquidated entities, impairment of goodwill and fixed assets, share of profits (losses) of associates and joint ventures, (ii) after interest on lease liabilities and on liabilities related to financed assets, and (iii) adjusted for significant litigation, specific labor expenses, fixed assets, investments and businesses portfolio review, restructuring programs costs, acquisition and integration costs and, where appropriate, other specific items.

eCAPEX correspond to (i) investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, excluding telecommunications licenses and financed assets, and (ii) less the price on disposals of fixed assets.

EBITDAaL (see 1.15) minus eCAPEX (see 1.20).

Change in gross inventories, plus change in gross trade receivables, plus change in trade payables for other goods and services, plus change in other customer contract assets and liabilities, plus change in other assets and liabilities (excluding receivables and payables related to operating taxes and levies).

Of which (i) disbursements related to "Part-Time for Seniors" plan in France (TPS) and related to restructuring and integration costs, (ii) (ii) gap between lease liabilities' repayments and their non-monetary effects included in EBITDAaL, and (iii) elimination of other non-monetary effects included in EBITDAaL.

Organic cash flow from telecoms activities corresponds to net cash provided by operating activities, minus (i) repayments of lease liabilities and on debts related to financed assets, and (ii) purchases and sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of the change in the fixed assets payables, (iii) excluding effect of telecommunication licenses paid and excluding effect of significant litigations paid (and received).

Variation of net financial debt (see 1.26).

Net financial debt as defined and used by Orange does not include Mobile Financial Services activities for which the concept is not relevant. It consists of (a) financial liabilities excluding operating payables (translated into euros at the year-end closing rate) including derivative instruments (assets and liabilities), less (b) cash collateral paid, cash, cash equivalents and financial assets at fair value. Furthermore, financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges included in net financial debt are set up to hedge in particular items that are not included therein, such as future cash flows. As a consequence, the portion of these unmatured hedging instruments recorded in other comprehensive income is added to the gross financial debt to offset this temporary difference.

Data presented with comparable perimeter and foreign exchange for the preceding period.

Orange - investor relations department

3Q 2021 - Databook KPIs - VD - Glossary

2 / 50

Front page'!A1

GROUP

Glossary

2. Operational KPIs

Group KPIs

2.01 Group accesses

Convergent KPIs

  1. Convergent customers
  2. Convergent ARPO (quarterly)

Number of mobile accesses (see 2.20) and fixed accesses (see 2.30). Excluding MVNOs customers and accesses of entities accounted for under the equity method.

Number of B2C customers holding an offer combining at least a broadband access (xDSL, FTTx, cable or Fixed-4G (fLTE) with cell-lock) and a mobile voice contract (excluding MVNOs). The convergent customer base is equal to the broadband convergent access base (see 2.35).

Average Revenues Per Offer (ARPO) of convergent services are calculated by dividing (a) the service revenues (excluding IFRS 15 adjustment) from convergent offers billed to the B2C customers over the past three months, by (b) the weighted average number of convergent customers over the same period. The weighted average number of convergent customers is the average of the monthly averages during the period in question. The monthly average is the arithmetic mean of the number of convergent customers at the start and end of the month. ARPO is expressed in monthly data.

Mobile KPIs

2.20

Mobile accesses (excl. MVNOs)

Number of active SIM cards, including (i) M2M and (ii) business and internet everywhere. Excluding MVNOs customers and accesses of entities accounted for under the equity method.

2.21

Contract

Mobile customer with whom Orange has a formal contractual agreement with a billing on a monthly basis for access fees and for any additional voice or data use.

2.22

Prepaid

Number of mobile customers paying in advance for any use of data or voice, via the purchase of refills, without a contractual agreement binding the customer to Orange.

2.23

M2M (machine-to-machine)

Number of SIM cards dedicated to exchange of information between machines that is established between the central control system (server) and any type of equipment, through one or several commmunication

networks.

2.24

Mobile convergent accesses

Number of mobile accesses of convergent customers (see 2.10).

2.25

Mobile only accesses

Number of mobile accesses (see 2.20) excluding mobile convergent accesses (see 2.24).

2.26

MVNO customers

Hosted MVNO customers on Orange networks.

2.27

Mobile volume market share (in %)

Number of mobile customer divided by the population of the country at the end of the period multiplied by the penetration subscription rate. Most recent quarter published correponds to company estimates.

Average Revenues Per Offer (ARPO) of mobile only services are calculated by dividing (a) the service revenues (excluding IFRS 15 adjustment and M2M) from mobile only offers billed to the customers over the past

2.28

Mobile only ARPO

three months, by (b) the weighted average number of mobile only customers (excluding M2M) over the same period. The weighted average number of mobile only customers is the average of the monthly averages

(quarterly)

during the period in question. The monthly average is the arithmetic mean of the number of customers at the start and end of the month. ARPO is expressed in monthly data. Mobile only ARPO does not include

incoming and visitors roaming revenues.

2.29 Mobile contract churn excluding M2M (quarterly)

Number of total mobile contract customers (excluding M2M) who disconnect or are considered to have disconnected from the network, voluntarily or involuntarily (excluding money-back return and fraudulent connections) over the past three months, divided by the weighted average number of total contract customers (excluding M2M) over the same period. The mobile contract churn rate is expressed in yearly data.

Fixed KPIs

  1. Fixed accesses
  2. Fixed retail accesses
  3. Fixed broadband accesses
  1. Fixed broadband convergent accesses
  2. Fixed broadband only accesses
  3. Fixed narrowband accesses
  4. Fixed wholesale accesses
  5. Fixed only broadband ARPO (quarterly)

Number of fixed retail accesses (see 2.31) and fixed wholesale accesses (see 2.XX) operated by Orange. Excluding accesses of entities accounted for under the equity method.

Number of retail fixed broadband accesses (see 2.33) and fixed narrowband accesses (see 2.32).

Number of fixed broadband accesses : xDSL (ADSL and VDSL), FTTx, cable, Fixed-4G (fLTE) and other broadband accesses (satellite, Wimax and others).

Number of B2C customers holding an offer combining at least a broadband access (xDSL, FTTx, cable or Fixed-4G (fLTE) with cell-lock) and a mobile voice contract (excluding MVNOs). The broadband convergent cutomer base is equal to the convergent access base (see 2.10).

Number of fixed broadband accesses (see 2.33) excluding broadband convergent accesses (see 2.35).

Number of retail narrowband accesses (mainly PSTN accesses, payphones and others). Aditionnal analog lines on a narrowband access are not taken into account.

Number of fixed broadband and narrowband wholesale accesses operated by Orange.

Average Revenues Per Offer (ARPO) of fixed only broadband services are calculated by dividing (a) the service revenues (excluding IFRS 15 adjustment) from fixed only broadband offers billed to the customers over the past three months, by (b) the weighted average number of fixed only broadband customers over the same period. The weighted average number of fixed only broadband customers is the average of the monthly averages during the period in question. The monthly average is the arithmetic mean of the number of customers at the start and end of the month. ARPO is expressed in monthly data.

2.39

Broadband volume market share (in %)

Number of Orange fixed broadband accesses divided by the number of fixed broadband accesses in the market.

2.40

Net adds broadband market share (in %)

Quarterly Orange fixed broadband net adds divided by the quarterly fixed broadband net adds in the market.

2.41

FTTH and cable homes connectable

Number of households for which optical fiber is deployed close to the households, for which there are no constraints to connect future customers, and to which Orange can access, either through its own deployments,

or through third-party operators under co-financing, purchase or rental agreements.

Enterprise KPIs

2.50

Enterprise - XoIP

Number of XoIP connections that consists in BIV (Business Internet Voix) + BIC (Business Internet Centrex) + BTIP (Business Talk IP) + BTC (Business Talk Centrex).

Other KPIs

2.60

Headcount (end of period)

Number of employees working on the last day of the period, including permanent contracts and fixed-term contracts.

2.61

Headcount (average cumulated FTE)

Average number of active employees over the period, pro-rata to their working time, including permanent contracts and fixed-term contracts. FTE = Full Time Equivalent.

Orange - investor relations department

3Q 2021 - Databook KPIs - VD - Glossary

3 / 50

Front page'!A1

GROUP

Consolidated accounts

(in millions of euros)Glossary

Profit & loss statement

Revenues

Telecoms activities

Mobile Financial Services

External purchases

1.10

Commercial and equipment expenses & content rights

1.11

Network expenses & interconnection costs

1.12

Other network expenses & IT expenses (Other IT&N expenses)

1.13

Property, general expenses, capitalized costs and others

Other operating income & expenses

Labour expenses

1.14

Operating taxes and levies

Amortization and impairment of financed assets

Amortization and impairment of rights of use assets

Interest expenses on lease liabilities and on liabilities related to financed assets

EBITDAaL

1.15

Telecoms activities % of revenues

Mobile Financial Services Presentation adjustments (1) Amortization of fixed assets

Effects resulting from business combinations,

Reclassification of translation adjustment from liquidated entities

Impairment of goodwill and fixed assets

Share of profits (losses) of associates and joint ventures

Neutralization of financial interest included in EBITDAaL

EBIT

Telecoms activities

Mobile Financial Services

Financial result

Income tax

Consolidated net income

Non controlling interests

Consolidated net income - Group share

  1. Significant litigations, Specific labor expenses, Fixed assets, investments & businesses portfolio review, Restructuring program costs, Acquisition & integration costs and Other specific items.

2020

1Q19cb

1Q20

2Q19cb

2Q20

1H19cb

1H20

3Q19cb

3Q20

4Q19cb

4Q20

2H19cb

2H20

FY19cb

FY20

10 290

10 394

10 413

10 375

20 703

20 769

10 504

10 584

10 944

10 917

21 448

21 501

42 151

42 270

10 291

10 395

10 414

10 375

20 705

20 771

10 505

10 585

10 945

10 921

21 450

21 506

42 155

42 277

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(4 335)

(4 378)

(4 286)

(4 168)

(8 620)

(8 546)

(4 393)

(4 261)

(4 814)

(4 877)

(9 207)

(9 138)

(17 827)

(17 684)

(1 727)

(1 637)

(1 715)

(1 458)

(3 443)

(3 095)

(1 755)

(1 673)

(2 105)

(2 100)

(3 861)

(3 772)

(7 303)

(6 868)

(1 122)

(1 174)

(1 126)

(1 158)

(2 248)

(2 332)

(1 174)

(1 106)

(1 158)

(1 090)

(2 333)

(2 196)

(4 581)

(4 529)

(828)

(859)

(770)

(840)

(1 598)

(1 698)

(808)

(847)

(835)

(958)

(1 643)

(1 805)

(3 241)

(3 503)

(657)

(708)

(674)

(712)

(1 331)

(1 420)

(656)

(635)

(715)

(729)

(1 371)

(1 365)

(2 702)

(2 785)

52

51

99

(54)

151

(3)

102

20

(37)

27

66

47

217

44

(2 193)

(2 195)

(2 182)

(2 147)

(4 375)

(4 342)

(1 944)

(1 991)

(2 180)

(2 132)

(4 124)

(4 122)

(8 499)

(8 465)

(889)

(915)

(318)

(317)

(1 206)

(1 232)

(321)

(352)

(292)

(340)

(613)

(692)

(1 819)

(1 924)

(1)

(9)

(3)

(12)

(3)

(22)

(4)

(15)

(6)

(18)

(10)

(34)

(14)

(55)

(307)

(317)

(320)

(335)

(627)

(652)

(314)

(367)

(328)

(365)

(642)

(731)

(1 269)

(1 384)

(31)

(29)

(34)

(30)

(65)

(59)

(32)

(33)

(31)

(30)

(63)

(63)

(128)

(122)

2 587

2 601

3 371

3 312

5 958

5 914

3 597

3 584

3 256

3 182

6 854

6 767

12 812

12 680

2 631

2 635

3 404

3 350

6 035

5 985

3 634

3 613

3 301

3 241

6 935

6 854

12 970

12 839

25,6%

25,3%

32,7%

32,3%

29,1%

28,8%

34,6%

34,1%

30,2%

29,7%

32,3%

31,9%

30,8%

30,4%

(44)

(34)

(34)

(38)

(78)

(72)

(37)

(29)

(45)

(59)

(82)

(88)

(160)

(160)

(55)

29

(73)

(197)

(129)

(168)

82

76

88

(23)

170

52

41

(115)

(3 549)

(3 585)

(7 134)

0

0

0

1

(31)

(30)

(6)

4

(2)

59

63

122

2 250

3 271

5 521

2 337

3 378

5 715

(87)

(108)

(195)

(744)

(570)

(1 314)

(491)

1 339

848

1 015

4 040

5 055

88

145

233

927

3 895

4 822

Operating cash flow

EBITDAaL

1.15

2 588

2 602

3 372

3 312

5 960

5 914

3 597

3 584

3 256

3 182

6 854

6 767

12 812

12 680

eCAPEX

1.20

1 631

1 580

1 871

1 576

3 502

3 156

1 715

1 730

2 040

2 247

3 755

3 977

7 257

7 132

Telecoms activities

1 623

1 574

1 862

1 567

3 486

3 142

1 708

1 723

2 035

2 238

3 743

3 961

7 229

7 102

% of revenues

15,8%

15,1%

17,9%

15,1%

16,8%

15,1%

16,3%

16,3%

18,6%

20,5%

17,5%

18,4%

17,1%

16,8%

Mobile Financial Services

8

6

8

8

16

14

6

7

5

9

11

16

28

30

Operating cash flow (EBITDAaL - eCAPEX)

1.21

957

1 022

1 501

1 737

2 458

2 759

1 883

1 854

1 216

936

3 099

2 790

5 555

5 548

Orange - investor relations department

3Q 2021 - Databook KPIs - VD - Group - Accounts (1)

4 / 50

Front page'!A1

GROUP

Consolidated accounts

2020

(in millions of euros)

Glossary

1Q19cb

1Q20

2Q19cb

2Q20

1H19cb

1H20

3Q19cb

3Q20

4Q19cb

4Q20

2H19cb

2H20

FY19cb

FY20

Capital evolution

Number of ordinary shares at the end of the period

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - basic

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted

2 660 056 999

2 660 056 599

2 654 514 167

2 656 122 534

2 682 021 278

2 683 788 856

Orange - investor relations department

3Q 2021 - Databook KPIs - VD - Group - Accounts (1)

5 / 50

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orange SA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORANGE
01:47aORANGE : Telecoms company Orange's Q3 core profits fall 0.7% on lower co-investment deals
RE
01:46aORANGE : Third quarter 2021 financial information at 30 September 2021
PU
01:46aORANGE : 3Q 2021 - Databook KPI's
PU
01:32aORANGE PRESS RELEASE : Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
10/22ORANGE : Notice of noteholder meeting
PU
10/22ORANGE : Asks Holders of $828 Million Bonds to Allow Switch to GBP SONIA from GBP LIBOR
MT
10/22Orange Announces Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Outstanding ?600,000,000 Undate..
CI
10/22ORANGE : announces consent solicitation in respect of its outstanding £600,000,000 Undated..
PU
10/21ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Solid EBITDAaL growth on the back of strong mobile commercial momentu..
AQ
10/20ORANGE : New milestones achieved in mobile financial services
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORANGE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 474 M 49 267 M 49 267 M
Net income 2021 -1 269 M -1 472 M -1 472 M
Net Debt 2021 27 719 M 32 152 M 32 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,0x
Yield 2021 7,38%
Capitalization 25 543 M 29 663 M 29 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 138 626
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 9,61 €
Average target price 12,24 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Executive Director-Finance & Operations
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE-1.33%29 663
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.91%219 136
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.49%134 361
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.86%128 938
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.18%98 651
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.87%90 455