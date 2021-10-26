Orange : 3Q 2021 - Databook KPI's

Provide Group revenues split in convergent services, mobile only services, fixed only services, IT & integration services, wholesale, equipment sales and other revenues.

Revenues from B2C convergent offers (excluding equipment sales). A convergent offer is defined as an offer combining at least a broadband access (xDSL, FTTx, cable or Fixed-4G (fLTE) with cell-lock) and a mobile voice contract (excluding MVNOs). Convergent services revenues do not include incoming and visitor roaming revenues.

Revenues from mobile offers (excluding B2C convergent offers and equipment sales) and M2M connectivity. Mobile only services revenues do not include incoming and visitor roaming revenues.

Revenues from fixed offers (excluding B2C convergent offers and equipment sales). It includes (i) conventional fixed telephony, (ii) fixed broadband services, and (iii) business solutions and networks (with the exception of France, for which essential business solutions and networks are supported by Enterprise). For the Enterprise segment, fixed-only service revenues include sales of network equipment related to the operation of voice and data services.

Revenues from unified communication and collaboration services (Local Area Network and telephony, advising, integration, project management, video conferencing offers), hosting and infrastructure services (including Cloud Computing), applications services (customer relations management and other applications services), security services, machine-to-machine (excluded connectivity) as well as sales of equipment related to the above products and services.

Revenues with third-party telecom operators for (i) mobile : incoming, visitor roaming, domestic mobile interconnection (i.e. network sharing and domestic roaming agreement) and MVNO, and for (ii) fixed carriers services.

Revenues from all mobile and fixed equipment sales, excluding (i) equipment sales associated with the supply of IT & Integration services, (ii) sales of network equipment related to the operation of voice and data services in the Enterprise operating segment, and (iii) equipment sales to dealers and brokers.

Include (i) equipment sales to brokers and dealers, (ii) portal, on-line advertsing revenues, (iii) corporate transversal business line activities, and (iv) other miscellaneous revenues.

Aggregation of revenues from (i) convergent services, (ii) mobile only services, (iii) fixed only services, and (iv) IT & Integration services.

Include the following operationnal expenses, excluding leases set within the scope of the standard IFRS 16: (i) commercial expenses & content costs (see 1.11), (ii) interconnection costs (see 1.12), (iii) other network expenses and IT expenses (see 1.13), and (iv) other external purchases (including overheads, real estate fees, purchases of other services and service fees, purchases of equipment and other supplies held in inventory, call center outsourcing expenses and other external services, net of capitalized goods and services produced).

Purchases of handsets and other products sold, retail fees and commissions, advertising, promotional, sponsoring and rebranding expenses, and content costs. Excluding leases set within the scope of the standard IFRS 16.

Service fees and inter-operator costs (network expenses and interconnection costs). Excluding leases set within the scope of the standard IFRS 16.

Other IT&N expenses. Outsourcing expenses for operations and technical maintenance, and IT expenses. Excluding leases set within the scope of the standard IFRS 16.

Wages and employee benefit expenses (net of capitalized costs), employee profit sharing expenses, and share-based compensation expenses.

EBITDAaL (EBITDA after Leases) corresponds to operating income (i) before depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, effects resulting from business combinations, reclassification of translation adjustment from liquidated entities, impairment of goodwill and fixed assets, share of profits (losses) of associates and joint ventures, (ii) after interest on lease liabilities and on liabilities related to financed assets, and (iii) adjusted for significant litigation, specific labor expenses, fixed assets, investments and businesses portfolio review, restructuring programs costs, acquisition and integration costs and, where appropriate, other specific items.

eCAPEX correspond to (i) investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, excluding telecommunications licenses and financed assets, and (ii) less the price on disposals of fixed assets.

EBITDAaL (see 1.15) minus eCAPEX (see 1.20).

Change in gross inventories, plus change in gross trade receivables, plus change in trade payables for other goods and services, plus change in other customer contract assets and liabilities, plus change in other assets and liabilities (excluding receivables and payables related to operating taxes and levies).

Of which (i) disbursements related to "Part-Time for Seniors" plan in France (TPS) and related to restructuring and integration costs, (ii) (ii) gap between lease liabilities' repayments and their non-monetary effects included in EBITDAaL, and (iii) elimination of other non-monetary effects included in EBITDAaL.

Organic cash flow from telecoms activities corresponds to net cash provided by operating activities, minus (i) repayments of lease liabilities and on debts related to financed assets, and (ii) purchases and sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of the change in the fixed assets payables, (iii) excluding effect of telecommunication licenses paid and excluding effect of significant litigations paid (and received).

Variation of net financial debt (see 1.26).

Net financial debt as defined and used by Orange does not include Mobile Financial Services activities for which the concept is not relevant. It consists of (a) financial liabilities excluding operating payables (translated into euros at the year-end closing rate) including derivative instruments (assets and liabilities), less (b) cash collateral paid, cash, cash equivalents and financial assets at fair value. Furthermore, financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges included in net financial debt are set up to hedge in particular items that are not included therein, such as future cash flows. As a consequence, the portion of these unmatured hedging instruments recorded in other comprehensive income is added to the gross financial debt to offset this temporary difference.

Data presented with comparable perimeter and foreign exchange for the preceding period.