Orange

ORANGE

(ORA)
Orange : Bank Acquires Neobank Anytime

01/06/2021 | 05:51am EST
By Mauro Orru

Orange said Wednesday that its online banking subsidiary Orange Bank has acquired neobank Anytime in a move that is expected to bolster its client footprint with access to the professionals and small business market.

The French telecommunications company didn't disclose financial details of the transaction.

Orange said Anytime would remain under the leadership of co-founders Damien Dupouy and Thierry Peyre and the current management team.

"Anytime's entry into the Orange Bank family marks a new development opportunity for us in a high-value market segment while establishing strong synergies with Orange Bank and Orange," Orange Bank Chief Executive Paul de Leusse said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 0550ET

