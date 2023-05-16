Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Orange
  News
  Summary
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:21:25 2023-05-16 am EDT
11.52 EUR   -0.33%
04:02aOrange Business Reinforces Its Leadership Team With New Tech Executives
BU
05/02French Shares Retreat on Acceleration of Eurozone Inflation, France's Manufacturing Downturn
MT
05/02Airbus, Eutelsat, Orange, Others Team Up to Bid for European Satellite Constellation IRIS
MT
Orange Business Reinforces Its Leadership Team With New Tech Executives

05/16/2023 | 04:02am EDT
  • Diversified leadership team leverages global IT skills to accelerate its network and digital integrator ambitions

Orange Business has bolstered its executive management team with the recent appointment of three executives, tapping extensive IT experience and innovative mindsets to further strengthen and deliver positive digital experiences. They will help promote the Orange Business ambition to become a leading network and digital integrator with the goal of making digital transformation efficient and sustainable for businesses.

Usman Javaid, PhD has been named Chief Products and Marketing Officer, effective April 24, 2023. Javaid brings a strong product management, technology, and innovation background, bundled with a broad knowledge of the enterprise market, from both the telco and digital worlds. He will be responsible for the company’s strategic value propositions, business lines, products portfolio, digital and strategic enablers, as well as overseeing global communications and marketing teams. Previously Managing Director of Professional Services Delivery at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Javaid has more than 20 years of experience centered around building innovative technology products and driving large-scale business transformation. He will be based in the UK.

Hriday Ravindranath has been named Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO), effective May 15, 2023. Ravindranath is passionate about tech, leading change, and disrupting markets, while being an ardent champion for sustainability in business. He was selected as a Young Global Leader, part of the World Economic Forum, a dynamic community of exceptional people with the vision, courage and influence to drive positive change in the world. Previously the Chief Product & Digital Officer at BT Global, Ravindranath will leverage his extensive digital skills as CTIO, responsible for driving internal transformation toward cloud computing and software utilization, while also enhancing industrialization, digitization and profitability of our multi-service offerings. He will be based in India.

These two latest appointments round out the Orange Business leadership team, which also named François Fleutiaux as Executive Vice President, France, effective January 9, 2023. Fleutiaux has strong experience in driving profitable growth through transformation programs, as well as expertise in IT services and the integration world from previous executive positions in IBM, Unisys, Fujitsu, and most recently at T-Systems in Deutsche Telekom. His role is to position Orange Business as a leading network and digital integrator for our customers in France and drive the French P&L to deliver solid financial results.

The new executives will combine their international IT and digital expertise to support the company’s Lead the Future strategic plan. Their diverse industry experience will help further drive the company’s transformation, including streamlining the products portfolio, transforming and leveraging its core business, accelerating in digital services, and simplifying the organization to be more agile for customers.

“Our energized, global, and diverse leadership team is ready to nurture a new and positive culture within Orange Business as a trusted digital services company. Capitalizing on our complementary skillsets, our partner ecosystem momentum, and our platform power, I am confident we are in a strong position to deliver exceptional digital experiences for our customers around the world,” explained Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Orange Business.

Photos and bios are available upon request.

About Orange Business
Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business. The combined strength of its next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners provides the foundation for enterprises around the world. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business enables its customers’ transformations by orchestrating end-to-end secured digital infrastructure and focusing on the employee, customer, and operational experience. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 288 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2023. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).
For more information: www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter: @orangebusiness
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.


© Business Wire 2023
