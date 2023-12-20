Orange Business acquires Expertime

Orange Business announces the acquisition of Expertime, a services company specializing in Microsoft technologies, to contribute to its ambition to accelerate its growth in digital services and become the benchmark network and digital integrator in Europe.



Expertime's 165 employees, mainly based in France, have the highest level of certification on the latest Microsoft technologies and solutions in the fields of Public Cloud, AI and Data.



Orange Business is thus strengthening its teams of Microsoft business experts to support companies, particularly SMEs and ETIs, in their transition to the Public Cloud, thanks to the expertise of Expertime's teams on Microsoft Azure.



