Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orange : Cavli Wireless Supports Innovative and Seamless IoT Applications With LTE-M Connectivity From Orange Business Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 09:09am EST

  • LTE-M drives IoT innovation in smart devices, asset tracking and industry 4.0
  • Orange provides Cavli with LTE-M coverage in Europe and North America

Cavli Wireless, a cellular IoT module manufacturer, is bundling IoT modules with LTE-M connectivity from Orange Business Services to provide the building blocks of the IoT value chain to its enterprise customers worldwide. Cavli’s bundled Hubble99 offer enables customers to bypass upfront CAPEX of procuring IoT connectivity modules with a monthly subscription plan, while benefiting from extended battery life for IoT devices with LTE-M.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005700/en/

Paving the way for new innovations in smart city projects, healthcare, mobility, asset tracking and industry 4.0 applications like critical asset monitoring and fleet management (Photo: Business Wire)

Paving the way for new innovations in smart city projects, healthcare, mobility, asset tracking and industry 4.0 applications like critical asset monitoring and fleet management (Photo: Business Wire)

This paves the way for new innovations in smart city projects, healthcare, mobility, asset tracking and industry 4.0 applications like critical asset monitoring and fleet management. Among the first LTE-M-based products developed by Cavli’s customers is a smart watch for industrial workers to broadcast vital announcements and maintain health and safety logs. The range of the Orange LTE-M network also allows Cavli to explore other applications in the fields of real-time asset tracking, smart cars, and bikes. Cavli’s LTE-M-based modules – C42QM and C42GM, enable connected devices to run in any location, including underground in a garage or a tunnel.

Through its partnership with Orange, Cavli has access to LTE-M networks in Europe and North America. In the next 12 months, approximately 200,000 devices will be onboarded on its platform - Cavli Hubble, through the Orange LTE-M network, moving freely across regions with seamless connectivity and extended power.

LTE-M is an evolution of the 4G mobile network and is a low power wide area network (LPWAN) technology suitable for IoT applications with low data usage. It offers lower battery consumption and enhanced coverage. It also allows higher data throughput than other LPWA technologies.

“IoT can finally achieve true mobility with LTE-M. Devices can move unrestricted over a wide range, opening up new application opportunities that would otherwise be impossible using 3G or 4G. LTE-M is the best low power solution for tracking applications, and Orange has been a pioneer in LTE-M across Europe along with the best reach through roaming coverage,” said John Mathew, Chief Technology Architect, Cavli Wireless.

“LTE-M is the key to making industrial IoT a reality and moving it into 5G. Together with Cavli Wireless we are pioneering new ways for LTE-M to innovate and push IoT, producing new revenue streams, lower costs, and better services all around,” said Rob Willcock, Senior Vice President, Americas, Orange Business Services.

Orange has been building a comprehensive LTE-M network supporting IoT and conducting field trials across Europe covering smart utilities, smart cities and facility management. Orange is among the first operators to deliver IoT roaming for global enterprise customers and has deployed the LTE-M network through roaming agreements with top tier operators across six countries around the world and an additional 12 countries with ongoing tests.

In addition, customers can benefit from our LTE-M innovation expertise through a device test kit offer via Orange Labs.

About Orange Business Services
Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 27,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 257 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Cavli Wireless
Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer, headquartered in San Jose, California, that combines IoT connectivity, and data management into one single platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite development processes for a variety of applications, including smart city deployments, industrial automation, logistics and transportation, healthcare, and human safety. All smart modules developed by Cavli are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management processes, and centralized subscription management through their proprietary cloud-based interface Cavli Hubble.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORANGE
09:09aORANGE : Cavli Wireless Supports Innovative and Seamless IoT Applications With L..
BU
11/09Italy extends tougher COVID-19 curbs to Tuscany, four other regions
RE
11/09ORANGE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/09ORANGE : reveals the winners of the 10th edition of the Orange Africa and Middle..
AQ
11/09ORANGE : reveals the winners of the 10th edition of the Orange Africa and Middle..
AQ
11/09ORANGE : supports LACROIX Group prepare for the arrival of 5G in its Industry 4...
BU
11/09ORANGE : to Buy 54% Stake in Telekom Romania
DJ
11/09France's Orange to buy majority stake in Romanian telecom firm
RE
11/09ORANGE : Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed o..
PU
11/09ORANGE : Communiqué - Orange Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controll..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 197 M 49 797 M 49 797 M
Net income 2020 2 567 M 3 030 M 3 030 M
Net Debt 2020 29 359 M 34 647 M 34 647 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,89x
Yield 2020 6,74%
Capitalization 25 883 M 30 580 M 30 545 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 135 619
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 13,62 €
Last Close Price 9,74 €
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Executive Director-Finance & Performance
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Nicolas Guérin Secretary & Director
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE-25.75%30 580
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.67%247 624
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.26.41%122 563
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-12.73%84 693
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.82%82 318
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.93%56 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group