Orange : Digital inclusion is key, across all Orange business entities

At Orange, our offers are based around our customers' practices to best meet their needs. "They are the ones who best placed to tell us how they use a particular tool to help them overcome a certain difficulty," explains François-René Germain, Director of Accessibility for the Orange Group.

From people with motor, visual or hearing disabilities, to active seniors, the elderly or caregivers and their dependents, we address all our various audiences in a consistent way through our Design for All approach. This universal design philosophy includes people who find it harder to access our products. The Orange Autonomy catalog was created to meet this commitment to inclusion. It presents mobile, internet and fixed solutions for the elderly or disabled, offering greater ease of use, reassurance and security. While the products and services in the Autonomy catalog are specifically designed for certain disabilities, most come from the general catalog and are adapted to each need.

Orange is much more than a telecommunications operator: our purpose extends to digital inclusion. Over and above a telecommunications network, we have built our foundations on a social contract.