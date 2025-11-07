Orange announces the successful completion of a five-tranche bond issue totaling €5bn, with maturities ranging from 3 to 20 years and annual coupons ranging from 2.5% to 4.125%.



With a global order book exceeding €20bn, this issue "illustrates the strength of Orange's profile, the market's confidence in its 'Lead the Future' strategic plan, and the new phase that has begun with the announcement of the potential reconsolidation of MasOrange."



The telecommunications operator intends to use the funds raised for general corporate purposes, including the possible refinancing of its existing debt and/or the potential acquisition of 50% of MasOrange.