French telecommunications company Orange said late Thursday that it has ended talks with Iliad SA's subsidiary Free SAS on reaching a mobile-network sharing agreement in France.

The talks--which had begun following a 5G auction in October--ended because of a divergence in deployment strategy, Orange said.

