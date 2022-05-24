Orange : Governance Roadshow 2022

Key points in relation to the renewal of Orange's governance
The shareholders' Annual General Meeting of Orange will be on 19 May
2022 at 4:00 pm at the Salle Pleyel in
The Universal Registration Document will be published on or about 31 March 2022.
The set up of the new governance will occur in 2 steps:
4 April (dissociation of functions and arrival of the new CEO);
19 May after the AGM (election of a new Chairman)
A process was conducted in relation to the selection of new corporate officers and the renewal of the governance through a special- purpose committee, with the help of externals
counsels.
The remuneration policy was revisited for the future (new CEO, potential new Deputy CEO) and the end of the current mandates (Chairman & CEO, Deputy CEO), including departure conditions for the current Chairman & CEO.
The steps for the evolution of Orange's governance
With his mandate expiring at the 19 May 2022 AGM, Stéphane Richard recommended July 2021 that the Group's governance evolve towards a
dissociation of functions between Chariman & CEO.
The evolution of the form that these roles would take is natural question to pose at a time when Orange's governance is to undergo important changes. It is normal too to seek input from the Group's various stakeholders about them.
H2 2021 -
January 2022
24 November 2021
28 January 2022
30 March 2022
19 May 2022
special-purposecommittee is set with the GCSER committee Chairwoman and the Lead Independent Director, in close relationship with the French State (as reference shareholder), in order to conduct the renewal of the Governance.
Stéphane Richard renounces his mandate as Chairman & CEO and the Board of Directors accepted his resignation as of 31 January 2022.
The Board of Directors:
Acts the dissociation of functions;
Appoints Christel Heydemann as new CEO starting4 April 2022;
Decides that Stéphane Richard will remain (non-executive) Chairman until the end of his mandate as director.
The Board of Directors will propose to the 19 May 2022 AGM two new independent director candidates to replace Stéphane Richard and Helle Kristoffersen. One of which shall be elected by the Board as the new Chairman (non-executive) .
Vote of AGM resolutions and election of the new Chairman.