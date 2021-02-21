Orange : Head of Orange Spain calls on government to cut 5G frequency price

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Orange
Spain has called on the Spanish government to cut the
price of 5G frequencies that are to be auctioned in March, El
Pais newspaper reported on Sunday.
Jean-François Fallacher, head of the French telecoms firm in
Spain, said if the government reduced the current asking price
of 1.17 billion euros ($1.42 billion) for 5G frequencies it
could encourage investment in the sector.
"Recently, the Secretary of State for Telecommunications,
Roberto Sánchez, suggested (the government) may review that
price," he told El Pais newspaper.
"This is something we celebrate as we consider the
conditions subject to public consultation to be excessively
demanding.
He added: "We have always said that this auction should not
have an objective that could compromise the investments
necessary for the 5G deployment."
Fallacher said the telecoms sector was "excessively taxed"
in Spain, citing a report by Ernst & Young which said the
country levied one of highest number of taxes on operators in
Europe.
"A review is urgently needed," he told the paper.
Orange announced its third quarter results on Feb. 18
.
(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)