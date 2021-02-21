Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/19 11:37:24 am
9.764 EUR   -0.25%
04:23aORANGE : Head of Orange Spain calls on government to cut 5G frequency price
RE
02/19ORANGE : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/19ORANGE : Expect the comeback of a strong trend
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orange : Head of Orange Spain calls on government to cut 5G frequency price

02/21/2021 | 04:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Orange Spain has called on the Spanish government to cut the price of 5G frequencies that are to be auctioned in March, El Pais newspaper reported on Sunday.

Jean-François Fallacher, head of the French telecoms firm in Spain, said if the government reduced the current asking price of 1.17 billion euros ($1.42 billion) for 5G frequencies it could encourage investment in the sector.

"Recently, the Secretary of State for Telecommunications, Roberto Sánchez, suggested (the government) may review that price," he told El Pais newspaper.

"This is something we celebrate as we consider the conditions subject to public consultation to be excessively demanding.

He added: "We have always said that this auction should not have an objective that could compromise the investments necessary for the 5G deployment."

Fallacher said the telecoms sector was "excessively taxed" in Spain, citing a report by Ernst & Young which said the country levied one of highest number of taxes on operators in Europe.

"A review is urgently needed," he told the paper.

Orange announced its third quarter results on Feb. 18 . (Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ORANGE
04:23aORANGE : Head of Orange Spain calls on government to cut 5G frequency price
RE
02/19ORANGE : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/19ORANGE : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
02/18Stocks retreat as risk appetite sours; oil rally stalls
RE
02/18ORANGE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
02/18GENDER EQUALITY IN TECHNICAL ROLES : Orange commits
PU
02/18ORANGE : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/18ORANGE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02/18ORANGE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/18ORANGE : to Launch European Tower Company By End of Year
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 707 M 51 746 M 51 746 M
Net income 2021 2 751 M 3 333 M 3 333 M
Net Debt 2021 27 729 M 33 598 M 33 598 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
Yield 2021 7,30%
Capitalization 25 960 M 31 497 M 31 454 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 133 787
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 13,70 €
Last Close Price 9,76 €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Executive Director-Finance & Performance
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE0.31%31 497
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.01%233 595
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.20%117 651
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.88%98 529
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.84%85 341
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.87%61 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ