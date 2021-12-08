Orange : How to use immersive technologies more responsibly

On 16 November, Orange organized a conference that presented the latest conclusions from ANSES and HCSP (High Council for Public Health) and reported on the risks associated with immersive technologies. Aimed at Orange employees across the business (research and development, marketing, HR etc.), the objective was for everyone to adopt the recommendations of the health authorities.

Published in June 2021, the ANSES study identifies two short-term risks of extended reality, a concept that combines virtual reality and augmented reality:

Cybersickness, a short-term disturbance of the sensory systems. In some cases, it causes symptoms such as dizziness or loss of balance within the first few minutes of using a virtual reality headset, similar to motion sickness.

The disruption of biological rhythms, such as the circadian rhythm, caused by the blue light effect, which is enhanced by the immersivity and prolonged use of LED screens.

The latest HCSP opinion issued in March 2021 also notes that extended screen use can be detrimental to the health of children and teens. Augmented reality games can affect the ability of young people to distinguish between fiction and reality. Immersion can also cause anxiety or stress, as it reinforces the impact of the content being broadcast.