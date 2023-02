Orange : List of subsidiaries

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION AND EQUITY SECURITIES

In accordance with ANC (Authorité des Normes Comptables françaises) recommendation 2016-09 of December 2, 2016, the Orange group presents, as at December 31, 2022:

the list of consolidated companies and companies accounted for under the equity method,

the list of companies accounted for joint operation,

the list of companies not consolidated,

the list of main non-consolidated equity securities.