Digi Communications has agreed to buy telecommunications-spectrum licenses in Spain from MasMovil as part of remedies for the proposed combination between MasMovil and Orange's Spanish business.

Romanian telecommunications operator Digi said Tuesday that it agreed to buy the licenses for 120 million euros ($129.2 million), including a conditional component of EUR20 million.

In the context of remedies to get European Union approval for the Orange-MasMovil deal in Spain, Digi said it also agreed to an option to enter in the future into a wholesale mobile-services agreement with Orange.

The news was first reported by Spanish business newspaper Expansion. Orange decline to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires about the article. MasMovil didn't respond to a request for comment.

Digi said the transfer of the spectrum licenses and the grant of the option are subject, among others, to completion of the transaction between Orange and MasMovil, which requires EU approval.

