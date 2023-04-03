Orange, Masmovil's Spanish tie-up faces EU antitrust probe

BRUSSELS, April 3 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust
regulators on Monday warned that Orange and MasMovil's
18.6-billion-euro ($20 billion) Spanish telecoms merger could
reduce competition in Spain as they opened a full-scale
investigation into the deal.
The case is seen as a test of whether the European
Commission will continue to take a tough line on consolidation
in the telecoms sector or eases its stance.
Orange, the second largest telecoms provider in Spain, and
fourth-ranked MasMovil announced the deal in July 2022,
triggering expectations that more mergers will follow in the
sector.
The EU competition enforcer, however, said it had major
concerns about the proposed deal.
"The transaction would reduce the number of network
operators in Spain, thereby eliminating an innovative and
significant rival. This could lead to higher prices and lower
quality of telecom services for customers," the Commission said
in a statement.
"As result of the transaction, Orange and MasMovil would
have the ability and incentive to restrict access of virtual
operators to wholesale mobile network and wholesale fixed
network access services," it said.
Orange is expected to offer remedies - which could include
giving rivals access to networks or asset sales - to address the
concerns. The Commission set an Aug. 21 deadline for its
decision.
Reuters reported last month that an EU probe was imminent.
($1 = 0.9220 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)