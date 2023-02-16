Orange : Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Orange's financial situation, results of operations and strategy. Although we believe these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect our financial results is included in the Universal Registration Document filed on 31 March 2022 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and in the annual report on Form 20-F filed on 1 April 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than as required by law, Orange does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.
CMD 2023
2
Agenda
Strong fundamentals
for sustainable value creation
Part 1
Lead
the future through…
Monetise
Capitalise
Focus & Transform
Grow
Part 2
…a new
enterprise model
Performance
Excellence
Trust
Part 3
Capital
allocation policy &
guidance
Value Creation
Cash Return is the rule
Part 4
CMD 2023
3
Agenda
Strong fundamentals
for sustainable value creation
Part 1
Lead
the future through…
Monetise
Capitalise
Focus & Transform
Grow
Part 2
…a new
enterprise model
Performance
Excellence
Trust
Part 3
Capital
allocation policy &
guidance
Value Creation
Cash Return is the rule
Part 4
CMD 2023
4
1
Confirmed network superiority
Starting with an undisputed lead in fibre roll out in Europe
VHBB deployment as at end Q3 2022, in million lines 51
1
Other
FTTH
30
Multiple colours
28
39
42
45
21
28
16
12
7
9
7
ORA
Peer 1
Peer 2
Peer 3
Peer 4
Peer 5
Sources: Companies reports & estimated figures
For ORA own network + Fibrecos in France and Poland
CMD 2023
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.