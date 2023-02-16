Advanced search
Orange : Presentation

02/16/2023 | 03:29am EST
Capital Market Day 2023

Lead the future

16th February 2023

Christel Heydemann

CEO

CMD 2023

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Orange's financial situation, results of operations and strategy. Although we believe these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect our financial results is included in the Universal Registration Document filed on 31 March 2022 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and in the annual report on Form 20-F filed on 1 April 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than as required by law, Orange does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.

CMD 2023

2

Agenda

Strong fundamentals

for sustainable value creation

Part 1

Lead

the future through…

Monetise

Capitalise

Focus & Transform

Grow

Part 2

…a new

enterprise model

Performance

Excellence

Trust

Part 3

Capital

allocation policy &

guidance

Value Creation

  • Cash Return is the rule

Part 4

CMD 2023

3

1

Confirmed network superiority

Starting with an undisputed lead in fibre roll out in Europe

VHBB deployment as at end Q3 2022, in million lines 51

1

Other

FTTH

30

Multiple colours

28

39

42

45

21

28

16

12

7

9

7

ORA

Peer 1

Peer 2

Peer 3

Peer 4

Peer 5

Sources: Companies reports & estimated figures

For ORA own network + Fibrecos in France and Poland

CMD 2023

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orange SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
