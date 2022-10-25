Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Orange
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
9.492 EUR   +0.44%
02:03aOrange : Q3 presentation
PU
02:03aFrench Telecoms Giant Orange's Q3 Revenue Inches Up; FY22 Outlook Confirmed
MT
01:37aTelecoms group Orange says Spain returned to growth in Q3, confirms targets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orange : Q3 presentation

10/25/2022 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orange financial results #Q3_2022

25th October 2022

Ramon Fernandez

Delegate CEO Finance, Performance and Development

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Orange's financial situation, results of operations and strategy. Although we believe these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect our financial results is included in the Universal Registration Document filed on 31 March 2022 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and in the annual report on Form 20-F filed on 1 April 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than as required by law, Orange does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.

Q3 22 Results

2

Section One

Q3 2022 highlights

Q3 Key highlights

Solid revenue

increase in

Europe

with Spain

back to growth

Totem

18% (+3pts yoy)

of hosting revenues coming

from

third parties

Convergent

Scale Up on track

>€550m

ARPO increase

in France, Spain,

cumulated net

Poland, Belgium

indirect costs savings

Q3 22 Results

4

Q3 2022 financial achievements

Revenue growth acceleration

Revenue

€10.8bn

EBITDAaL

€3.6bn

eCapex

€1.7bn

+1.0%

+0.2%

+5.2%

+€104m yoy

+€6m yoy

+€86m yoy

Q3 2022 revenue growth contribution per segment (yoy in €m)

+1.0%

+4.2%

+14.2%

21

-31

10,823

+3.2%

71

10,719

87

-44

-1.0%

Q3 21 cb

France

Europe

MEA

Enterprise

Totem

Others

Q3 22

Q3 2022 revenue evolution per activity (yoy in €m)

+€104m

+1.7%

+8.6%

-59

-33

10,823

63

133

-3.1%

10,719

Q3 21 cb

Retail

Wholesale Equipment Others

Q3 22

sales

Yoy: comparison with the same period of the previous year, on a comparable basis unless otherwise specified

All Group level mentions include both telecom and banking activities. Conversely, all mentions excluding Orange bank are explicitly called "Telecom"

Q3 22 Results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orange SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 06:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORANGE
02:03aOrange : Q3 presentation
PU
02:03aFrench Telecoms Giant Orange's Q3 Revenue Inches Up; FY22 Outlook Confirmed
MT
01:37aTelecoms group Orange says Spain returned to growth in Q3, confirms targets
RE
01:31aPress Release Orange : Third quarter 2022 Results
GL
01:31aPress Release Orange : Third quarter 2022 Results
GL
10/19EQT, Tillman lining up rival bids for stake in French towers firm TDF - sources
RE
10/12Orange says all options on table after report on plans to sell online banking unit
RE
10/12Orange Reportedly Planning to Sell Orange Bank
CI
10/11France to dive deeper for undersea security after Nord Stream attacks
RE
10/06Norauto Shifts Into High Gear With SD-WAN From Orange Business Services
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORANGE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 43 350 M 42 840 M 42 840 M
Net income 2022 2 882 M 2 849 M 2 849 M
Net Debt 2022 26 197 M 25 889 M 25 889 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,73x
Yield 2022 7,54%
Capitalization 25 232 M 24 936 M 24 936 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 136 566
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 9,49 €
Average target price 12,17 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Heydemann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ramón Fernández EVP-Finance, Performance & Development
Jacques Aschenbroich Non-Executive Chairman
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE0.84%24 936
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-30.77%148 460
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.09%135 120
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION28.06%93 881
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.31%88 048
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.66%57 767