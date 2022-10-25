Orange : Q3 presentation

Orange financial results #Q3_2022
25th October 2022
Ramon Fernandez
Delegate CEO Finance, Performance and Development
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Orange's financial situation, results of operations and strategy. Although we believe these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect our financial results is included in the Universal Registration Document filed on 31 March 2022 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and in the annual report on Form 20-F filed on 1 April 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than as required by law, Orange does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.
Section One
Q3 2022 highlights
Q3 Key highlights
Solid revenue
increase in
Europe
with Spain
back to growth
Totem
18% (+3pts yoy)
of hosting revenues coming
from
third parties
|
Convergent
|
Scale Up on track
|
>€550m
|
ARPO increase
|
in France, Spain,
|
cumulated net
|
Poland, Belgium
|
indirect costs savings
Q3 2022 financial achievements
Revenue growth acceleration
|
Revenue
|
€10.8bn
|
EBITDAaL
|
€3.6bn
|
eCapex
|
€1.7bn
|
|
|
+1.0%
|
|
+0.2%
|
+5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+€104m yoy
|
|
+€6m yoy
|
|
+€86m yoy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2022 revenue growth contribution per segment (yoy in €m)
|
|
|
|
+1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+4.2%
|
|
+14.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
-31
|
10,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+3.2%
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,719
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 21 cb
|
France
|
Europe
|
MEA
|
Enterprise
|
Totem
|
Others
|
Q3 22
Q3 2022 revenue evolution per activity (yoy in €m)
|
|
+€104m
|
|
|
+1.7%
|
|
+8.6%
|
|
|
-59
|
-33
|
10,823
|
|
63
|
|
133
|
-3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,719
|
|
|
|
Q3 21 cb
|
Retail
|
Wholesale Equipment Others
|
Q3 22
|
|
|
sales
|
|
Yoy: comparison with the same period of the previous year, on a comparable basis unless otherwise specified
|
|
|
All Group level mentions include both telecom and banking activities. Conversely, all mentions excluding Orange bank are explicitly called "Telecom"
|
Q3 22 Results
|
5
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.