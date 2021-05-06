Orange S A : Brunel Chooses SD-WAN From Orange Business Services to Turbocharge Its Network for Cloud Adoption and Future Growth

Brunel, a Dutch international specialist recruitment consultancy, has chosen Orange Business Services to deploy a co-managed SD-WAN built on Cisco Meraki. This will provide the company with a secure, cloud-centric, anytime, anywhere, easy to manage global network solution to support business growth.

Brunel, which has a long-term strategic partnership with Orange, needed to consolidate and standardize its WAN network. This was primarily so that employees could use Microsoft’s Modern Workplace, providing them with the tools to collaborate and be productive wherever they are. At the same time, it wanted to simplify the management of its network and improve cost efficiencies while having the ability to set up new offices faster.

Anywhere, anytime network access

Orange Business Services is deploying a global Meraki SD-WAN solution for Brunel, using managed internet connections and integrated with Microsoft Azure Public Cloud. The service will be co-managed by Brunel and Orange. Day-to-day operational changes can be done by Brunel employees locally via a dashboard, simplifying management and scalability for its small core IT team.

“We have an established trusted relationship with Orange. It has provided us with a 21st century solution that is providing us with the continuity, flexibility and scalability our business demands. At the same time, we have managed to make cost savings of around 30% by replacing MPLS with SD-WAN, while giving our employees robust anytime, anywhere access and future-proofing our network,” said Stefan de Boer, Chief Information Officer at Brunel.

“This SD-WAN transformation is providing Brunel with an easier, faster and smarter infrastructure, supporting always-on mobile devices from a single centralized management platform. The result is a secure, cost effective network that fully supports their growth ambitions,” said Nemo Verbist, Senior Vice President, Europe, Orange Business Services.

