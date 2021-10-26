Log in
Orange : Telecoms company Orange's Q3 core profits fall 0.7% on lower co-investment deals

10/26/2021
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said third-quarter core operating profit dropped by 0.7% from a year earlier, as sales from lucrative co-investment deals in its home country retreated.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell to 3.55 billion euros ($4.13 billion), in spite of a rise in its number of customers in France and Spain, its two biggest markets.

This matched the average forecast in a company-compiled poll. Sales over the period fell by 0.4% to 10.5 billion euros.

Orange confirmed its full-year targets, including for a slight decline in core operating profit and an underlying cash flow from telecom activities of over 2.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ORANGE
Financials
Sales 2021 42 474 M 49 267 M 49 267 M
Net income 2021 -1 269 M -1 472 M -1 472 M
Net Debt 2021 27 719 M 32 152 M 32 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,0x
Yield 2021 7,38%
Capitalization 25 543 M 29 663 M 29 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 138 626
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 9,61 €
Average target price 12,24 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Executive Director-Finance & Operations
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE-1.33%29 663
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.91%219 136
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.49%134 361
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.86%128 938
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.18%98 651
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.87%90 455