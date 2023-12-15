Orange: The Goldman Sachs Group below 5% of share capital

The Goldman Sachs Group has declared to the AMF that, on December 11, 2023, it crossed below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Orange and held, indirectly through the companies it controls, 1.82% of the capital and 1.55% of the voting rights of this company.



This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Orange shares and a reduction in the number of Orange shares held by assimilation.



