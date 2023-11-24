Orange: a 'super-app' for Africa and the Middle East

November 24, 2023 at 03:12 am EST Share

On Friday, Orange announced the launch of a 'super-app' designed to simplify the daily lives of its customers in Africa and the Middle East.



The solution - dubbed 'Max it' - merges the worlds of telecoms, financial services and e-commerce, with the aim of meeting the daily needs of its users.



It brings together under a single interface telecoms functionalities for managing mobile and fixed lines, the Orange Money money transfer service and a range of digital content.



Initially available in five African countries (Cameroon, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso and Botswana), the application will then be extended to the twelve other countries in Africa and the Middle East (MEA) where the operator is present.



Orange says it anticipates around 45 million active users for 'Max it' by 2025, bearing in mind that its My Orange and Orange Money applications are already used by over 22 million daily users.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.