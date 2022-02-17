Log in
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/17 05:27:03 am
10.88 EUR   +0.06%
05:15aOrange 'actively working' on potential M&A in Spain, says CEO
MR
02:24aORANGE : Databook KPI
PU
02:14aOrange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
RE
Orange 'actively working' on potential M&A in Spain, says CEO

02/17/2022 | 05:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of French telecom operator Orange in Nantes

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Orange is ready to take part in any potential deal that would reduce the number of telecoms operators in Spain, the group's second-biggest market behind France, CEO Stephane Richard said on Thursday.

There has been speculation over the past few months of potential tie-ups between operators in Spain, where a telecoms price war has hit revenue and profit margins at Orange.

"We are actively working on being involved in the possible market consolidation in Spain," he said in a call with analysts.

"We are not waiting for things to happen, we are actively involved," Richard added without elaborating.

Orange's rivals in Spain are MasMovil, Telefonica and Vodafone.

"The only combination that really would raise a major antitrust concern is a combination involving Telefonica," Richard said.

"For the rest of the market... everything is possible."

Richard, who will hand over the reins of the company to Christel Heydemann on April 4, also highlighted the potential benefits for Orange's shareholders of a similar transaction in France.

He said that his biggest regret over his twelve-year tenure was the failure of his attempt to buy French rival Bouygues Telecom in 2016.

The tie-up would have cut the number of telecoms operators from four to three, thus improving the competition landscape and protracted price war triggered by the arrival of Iliad's low cost Free mobile offers in 2012.

The French state, which has a combined 23% stake in Orange, had played a role in the failure of this deal, sources close to the matter have said.

"We will see one day a change in the shareholding structure of the company," Richard said.

"The French state, which is still our reference shareholder, cannot be seen as a long term, eternal shareholder of the company," he said, adding that a partial or total sale of the stake was "likely." (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by David Goodman, Jason Neely and Michael Urquhart)


© MarketScreener with Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES -0.68% 32.29 Real-time Quote.3.24%
ORANGE 0.06% 10.88 Real-time Quote.15.52%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. -0.43% 4.368 Delayed Quote.13.81%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.93% 138.28 Delayed Quote.24.27%
Financials
Sales 2021 42 428 M 48 235 M 48 235 M
Net income 2021 -1 135 M -1 291 M -1 291 M
Net Debt 2021 26 251 M 29 845 M 29 845 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,3x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 28 903 M 32 860 M 32 860 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 138 626
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 10,87 €
Average target price 11,82 €
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Deputy President
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE15.52%32 860
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.69%224 164
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED18.80%152 307
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.52%105 279
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.49%101 941
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.36%94 373