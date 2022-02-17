Orange 'actively working' on potential M&A in Spain, says CEO

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Orange is ready to take
part in any potential deal that would reduce the number of
telecoms operators in Spain, the group's second-biggest market
behind France, CEO Stephane Richard said on Thursday.
There has been speculation over the past few months of
potential tie-ups between operators in Spain, where a telecoms
price war has hit revenue and profit margins at Orange.
"We are actively working on being involved in the possible
market consolidation in Spain," he said in a call with analysts.
"We are not waiting for things to happen, we are actively
involved," Richard added without elaborating.
Orange's rivals in Spain are MasMovil, Telefonica
and Vodafone.
"The only combination that really would raise a major
antitrust concern is a combination involving Telefonica,"
Richard said.
"For the rest of the market... everything is possible."
Richard, who will hand over the reins of the company to
Christel Heydemann on April 4, also highlighted the potential
benefits for Orange's shareholders of a similar transaction in
France.
He said that his biggest regret over his twelve-year tenure
was the failure of his attempt to buy French rival Bouygues
Telecom in 2016.
The tie-up would have cut the number of telecoms operators
from four to three, thus improving the competition landscape and
protracted price war triggered by the arrival of Iliad's low
cost Free mobile offers in 2012.
The French state, which has a combined 23% stake in Orange,
had played a role in the failure of this deal, sources close to
the matter have said.
"We will see one day a change in the shareholding structure
of the company," Richard said.
"The French state, which is still our reference shareholder,
cannot be seen as a long term, eternal shareholder of the
company," he said, adding that a partial or total sale of the
stake was "likely."
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by David Goodman, Jason
Neely and Michael Urquhart)