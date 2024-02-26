Orange: agreement with Cisco to reduce GHG emissions

Orange announces the signature of a groundbreaking agreement between Orange Business and Cisco to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and support their Net Zero Carbon objectives.



The two companies have formalized a collaborative partnership that includes best practices in the circular economy, including product reconditioning and recycling.



In particular, this collaboration will enable Orange Business to provide its customers with an estimate of the GHG emissions of its products and solutions using Cisco technologies.



As a reminder, Orange is aiming to reduce its GHG emissions, all scopes combined, by around 45% by 2030 (compared with 2020), and is committed to being Net Zero Carbon by 2040.



For its part, Cisco is also aiming for Net Zero Carbon by 2040, and is committed to reducing Scope 3 emissions - linked directly to the manufacture of its products, as well as to other life-cycle stages (procurement, transport, use, end-of-life...) - by 30% by 2030 (compared with the reference year 2019).



