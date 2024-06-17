Stock ORA ORANGE
Orange

Equities

ORA

FR0000133308

Integrated Telecommunications Services

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:49 2024-06-17 am EDT 		After market 12:19:02 pm
9.344 EUR +0.56% Intraday chart for Orange 9.395 +0.55%
Orange and Bouygues in the turmoil of dissolution Alphavalue
Jun. 14 Orange: BlackRock exceeds the 5% capital threshold CF
Latest news about Orange

Orange and Bouygues in the turmoil of dissolution Alphavalue
Orange: BlackRock exceeds the 5% capital threshold CF
Orange: sustainable targets validated by SBTi initiative CF
Orange: protection against toxic messages with the FFF CF
Orange: promoting digital inclusion with Espérance Banlieues CF
Former Vodafone unit in Spain plans 1,200 job cuts after acquisition by Zegona RE
Orange: new home services business CF
ORANGE : Altice is not out of the woods Alphavalue
Europe's push for industrial champions seen continuing despite divisive Parliament poll RE
ORANGE : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the stock CF
Orange: partnership with Silknet in Georgia CF
Orange: a cybersecurity offer for private customers CF
ORANGE : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the stock CF
Vodafone completes sale of Spain business to Zegona AN
Orange: merger of ORO and OROC in Romania finalized CF
Orange partners with Nokia on network capabilities CF
Transcript : Orange S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Orange: start-ups in the spotlight at VivaTech CF
Vodacom, Orange SA in Talks for Mobile Services Partnership in Africa MT
Orange: solar power purchase agreement with ZE Energy CF
Orange SA Withdraws AGM Proposal for Board Appointment of Employee Shareholders Representative MT
Orange: France-Singapore cable lands in Marseilles CF
Oddo BHF Downgrades Orange to Neutral from Outperform, Trims PT MT

Chart Orange

Chart Orange
Company Profile

Orange is the French leader of telecommunications company. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - telecommunication services for individuals (78.3%): mobile telephone services (254 million clients at the end of 2023; Orange name in France, the United Kingdom and Caribbean, FTP Espana in Spain and PTK Centertel in Poland), fixed telephone services and Internet access (44.5 million clients). The group also offers services for telecommunication operators. Net sales break down by country between France (48.6%), Spain (12.9%), Europe (18.9%), Africa and Middle East (19.6%); - telecommunication services to businesses (17%): Internet access services, mobile telephone, voice and data transmission services and integration and information management for communication applications; - telecommunication services to international telecommunication operators (3.2%); - other (1.5%).
Sector
Integrated Telecommunications Services
Calendar
2024-07-23 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Orange

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
9.292 EUR
Average target price
13.11 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+41.09%
EPS Revisions

Sector Other Integrated Telecommunications Services

1st Jan change Capi.
ORANGE Stock Orange
-9.32% 26.41B
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED Stock China Mobile Limited
+12.04% 206B
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Stock Verizon Communications
+4.35% 167B
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Stock Deutsche Telekom AG
+3.77% 120B
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Stock Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
-15.90% 78.29B
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Telecom Corporation Limited
+13.64% 68.94B
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
-0.51% 52.49B
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY Stock Saudi Telecom Company
-8.66% 48.62B
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Stock Charter Communications, Inc.
-28.64% 39.79B
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY Stock Emirates Telecommunications Group Company
-19.04% 37.64B
Other Integrated Telecommunications Services
