PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - Orange and MasMovil have signed a binding agreement to combine their operations in Spain, the two telecoms firms said on Saturday.

The Orange-MasMovil merger in Spain is based on an enterprise value of 18.6 billion euros ($19 billion), they said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9794 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Angus MacSwan)