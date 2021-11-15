Orange : announces the results of the consent solicitation in respect of its outstanding £600,000,000 Undated 8.5 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Orange announced on 22 October 2021 an invitation (such invitation, the "Consent Solicitation") to eligible holders of its outstanding £600,000,000 Undated 8.5 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes (ISIN: XS1115502988) (the "Notes") to consent to the execution of the Notes Amendment Deed to effect, inter alia, the modification of the terms and conditions of the Notes in order to change the basis of the interest reset provisions from GBP LIBOR to GBP SONIA and to include appropriate benchmark fallback provisions in respect of GBP SONIA.

The Meeting was held on 15 November 2021. The Meeting was quorate, the Extraordinary Resolution was passed and the Eligibility Condition was satisfied.

Accordingly, the Implementation Date is 15 November 2021, and the Notes Amendment Deed has been dated 15 November 2021 and entered into by, inter alios, the Issuer and the Agent. The proposed modification to the terms and conditions of the Notes described in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum have, therefore, been made with effect on and from 15 November 2021.

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 22 October 2021 prepared by Orange, which was made available to Eligible Noteholders from the Tabulation Agent (including on its website via the link https://deals.lucid-is.com/orange).



NatWest Markets N.V. acted as Solicitation Agent for the Consent Solicitation.

