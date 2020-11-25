Press release

Paris, 25 November 2020

Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS

Orange denies that it is working on a project relating to a takeover of ATOS and in consequence clarifies that this is not a subject that will be discussed at the next Board of Directors meeting.

As stated on November 13, plans regarding the allocation of the approximately 2.2 billion euros, which result from a favorable decision by the French State Council (Conseil d’état) concerning a long-standing tax dispute, will be submitted to the Board of Directors of Orange and will then be implemented in a fair and balanced manner for the benefit of the development of the company, its employees and shareholders, in particular via an Employee Share Scheme and a strengthened social commitment in the context of the economic and health crisis we are going through.

