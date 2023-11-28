Orange: honored for its sustainable strategy

November 28, 2023 at 05:08 am EST Share

Orange announced this morning that it is one of 17 international companies to have received the 'Terra Carta 2023' seal of approval from the Sustainable Markets Initiative.



This seal of approval rewards international companies that are actively working 'to create a favorable future for the climate and nature'.



Orange states that its ESG-by-design approach was commended for placing corporate social responsibility (CSR) at the heart of the Group's strategy for a transition to a more sustainable future.



The winners were selected by a panel of global experts from the worlds of the environment, business, politics and philanthropy.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.