Orange extends its range of superfast broadband connectivity solutions. The new "Orange Satellite with Nordnet" offer launched on November 16, 2023, enables customers in mainland France to benefit from superfast broadband, wherever they are, for €49.99 a month.

Superfast broadband everywhere and for everyone in France

Orange is expanding its range of connectivity offerings and now includes satellite in its technology mix, alongside fiber, ADSL, 4G and 5G Home. This new Satellite offer from Orange is aimed at customers who are not eligible for fiber and those with ADSL speeds of less than 8 Mbps. It is marketed through Orange's distribution channels and operated by Nordnet, an Orange subsidiary company that has been specializing in satellite Internet for 15 years.

For €49.99 pe month (with the first month free), customers of this satellite offer can enjoy unlimited superfast broadband with a connection speed of up to 200 Mbps downstream and 15 Mbps upstream. This offer requires no change of phone number and includes unlimited calls to landlines in mainland France and 50 other destinations as well as calls to mobiles in mainland France and eight other destinations.

After subscribing, customers will receive a Satellite Kit, which they can install by themselves or with the help of Nordnet and its network of specialist installation partners. The Satellite Kit can be purchased for €299 or rented for €8/month. Nordnet's installation kit option costs €299, with a one-year warranty.

This offer is part of the French government's Cohésion Numérique des Territoires (Digital Cohesion of Regions) program, and meets the government's objective of guaranteeing access to superfast broadband (greater than 30 Mbps) for all by 2025. Homes without good wired broadband can benefit from a subsidy to access a better connection via wireless technology.



An offer based on the expertise of the French and European space industry

This offer is based on the Eutelsat Konnect VHTS satellite, designed by Thalès Alenia Space in Cannes and launched by on Ariane 5 in September 2022.

Weighing 6.5 tons and measuring 9 meters in height, Eutelsat Konnect VHTS is the largest European satellite ever designed. It is part of the new generation of electric propulsion satellites launched from the all-electric platform built by Spacebus NEO, with the financial support of the European Space Agency and the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (French Space Agency).



Jean-François Fallacher, Executive Vice President, CEO Orange France: "The launch of Orange Satellite with Nordnet is another step towards the deployment of superfast broadband for everyone, everywhere in mainland France. At Orange, we're proud to be able to offer all our customers a superfast broadband access solution thanks to our technology mix. Our range of connectivity offers now includes satellite, in addition to 4G and 5G Home, fiber and ADSL. This new offer responds to the needs of the French population, whatever their connectivity requirements, even in the most remote areas."