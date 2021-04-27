Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Orange
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orange : Spanish telcos welcome 40-year 5G licence windfall

04/27/2021 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms firms welcomed the government's decision to double radio frequency licences to 40 years at future auctions, including for 5G networks, calling it an important step for the struggling sector.

The change will give mobile operators and investors better visibility on their investment in the heavily indebted sector, which requires extensive spending on infrastructure such as fibre optic networks, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It's a windfall. We're an overtaxed sector, and now suffering from the crisis," one company source said. "We also ask that auctions' starting prices be lowered, not raised, else they divert resources away from deploying mobile data networks."

Several others sources in the sector echoed the need to make it easier to take part in auctions and to lower fees.

One industry source noted that Spain held Europe's third-most costly radio frequency auctions even though the sector's average income has fallen 35% since 2011.

A spokeswoman for France's Orange, one of Spain's leading mobile and broadband operators, said it would examine the government's proposal before providing an assessment.

"Lengthening the duration of these concessions (is) a way of guaranteeing stability, predictability and adequate return on investment for the operators," Spain's economic and digital affairs ministry said.

The licence decision comes as Spain prepares to dedicate nearly 30% of the 140 billion euros ($169 billion) it will receive in European recovery funds to its digitalisation plan, particularly the development of 5G mobile data.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday that a series of auctions for the coveted radio frequencies were due - including for the 700 megahertz band typically used to deploy 5G data - all with the possibility of extending leases to 40 years.

"Forty years is an eternity in this sector. You could use the same frequency band for multiple purposes," a third industry source said.

He suggested the government make its requirements for coverage in areas with low population density more flexible, or provide more subsidies, as operators often lose money in such places. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Ingrid Melander and David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ORANGE
11:40aORANGE  : Spanish telcos welcome 40-year 5G licence windfall
RE
10:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, UBS, Novartis...
07:51aORANGE  : provides support for Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in Africa and the ..
AQ
07:40aORANGE  : provides support for Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in Africa and the ..
AQ
03:41aORANGE BELGIUM S A  : Takes Additional 22% Of Belgium In Initial Acceptance Peri..
MT
02:16aCOMMUNIQUÉ : Announcement of the results of the initial acceptance period of the..
AQ
02:09aORANGE  : Announcement of the results of the initial acceptance period of the co..
PU
04/26Ethiopia receives two bids for two telecoms operating licenses
RE
04/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Honeywell, American Express, Intel...
04/23ORANGE  : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 452 M 51 299 M 51 299 M
Net income 2021 2 614 M 3 159 M 3 159 M
Net Debt 2021 26 478 M 31 997 M 31 997 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,79%
Capitalization 27 419 M 33 114 M 33 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 133 787
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 13,51 €
Last Close Price 10,31 €
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Executive Director-Finance & Performance
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE5.92%33 114
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.47%235 626
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.87%137 477
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.36%127 543
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.03%93 059
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.28%91 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ