Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Orange
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orange : Total number of shares and voting right at May 31, 2021

06/07/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4th June 2021

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20212, 660, 056,5991, 350,0993, 101, 508,8883, 100, 158,789
02/28/20212, 660, 056,5991, 095,0993, 101, 518,1403, 100, 423,041
03/31/20212, 660, 056,599642,9153, 101, 486,5973, 100, 843,682
04/30/20212, 660, 056,599642,9153, 102, 574,6523, 101, 931,737
05/31/20212, 660, 056,599682,9153, 106, 817,5093, 106, 134,594

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

 

Attachment


All news about ORANGE
01:30pORANGE  : Total number of shares and voting right at May 31, 2021
GL
11:39aCHANGENOW 2021 : a look back at the highlights of the event
PU
06:07aOrange, Axa Units Buy Majority Stake in Moroccan Health-tech Firm DabaDoc
MT
04:34aOrange, AXA to Buy Majority Stake in Morocco's DabaDoc
DJ
01:45aORANGE  : Facing French Cybersecurity Agency Audit After Network Outage
MT
06/04TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON  : Orange Business Services offers new Ericsson ..
AQ
06/03ORANGE  : Faces Political Pressure Over Network Outage
MT
06/02ORANGE  : French Prosecutor Urges Judges to Impose Jail Sentence, Fine on Orange..
MT
06/02BERNARD TAPIE : French prosecutor seeks jail for Orange CEO in appeals trial ove..
RE
05/31Spain's telcos freed from network access obligation
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 429 M 51 738 M 51 738 M
Net income 2021 2 572 M 3 136 M 3 136 M
Net Debt 2021 27 102 M 33 048 M 33 048 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 6,64%
Capitalization 27 961 M 34 020 M 34 096 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 133 787
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 13,33 €
Last Close Price 10,51 €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Executive Director-Finance & Performance
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE8.01%34 020
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.47%237 226
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.19%128 793
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.50%127 763
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.56%99 740
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.07%96 366