Orange : Total number of shares and voting right at May 31, 2021
06/07/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
4th June 2021
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des MarchésFinanciers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
Date
Number of shares
Number of treasury shares without voting rights
Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/2021
2, 660, 056,599
1, 350,099
3, 101, 508,888
3, 100, 158,789
02/28/2021
2, 660, 056,599
1, 095,099
3, 101, 518,140
3, 100, 423,041
03/31/2021
2, 660, 056,599
642,915
3, 101, 486,597
3, 100, 843,682
04/30/2021
2, 660, 056,599
642,915
3, 102, 574,652
3, 101, 931,737
05/31/2021
2, 660, 056,599
682,915
3, 106, 817,509
3, 106, 134,594
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights