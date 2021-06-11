Orange : blames network outage on software failure - audit

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Orange, France's
biggest telecoms operator, said on Friday that a software
failure caused the network outage that affected calls to French
emergency services for several hours last week, according to an
internal inquiry.
Orange's internal investigators found that the emergency
calls, which rely on a platform of servers responsible for
dispatching the calls, were severely disturbed because of a bug
in the call server software.
Orange's voice services and access to some emergency
services were most impacted between 1445 GMT and 2200 GMT on
June 2, Orange said, putting lives at risk and putting the
group's chief executive Stephane Richard under the spot.
The cause of the bug itself stemmed from an upgrade started
in early May to increase the network's capacity, Orange said.
Orange's investigators also underlined the late
communication of the incident to authorities and emergency
services, due to a delay in setting up an internal crisis unit.
The Paris-based group said the software failure had been
identified and solved by its equipment supplier, which it did
not name.
Orange reiterated that the glitch was not caused by a
cyberattack.
