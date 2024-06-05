Orange: partnership with Silknet in Georgia

Orange has announced a new strategic partnership with Silknet, Georgia's leading fixed and mobile network provider, as part of its Orange Alliance program, effective June 3.



Orange Alliance develops partnerships between the French group and other telecom operators outside Orange's footprint. This collaboration is designed to strengthen Silknet's capabilities in the B2C, B2B and ICT sectors, with the help of Orange.



In the future, the two groups are committed to extending this partnership by exploring new avenues of cooperation and fostering greater integration of their operations 'to better serve their customers and meet the challenges of the digital landscape'.



