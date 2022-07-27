Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Orange
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
2022-07-27
10.13 EUR   -1.04%
10:49aOrange's Belgian deal set for full-scale EU probe - source
RE
07/25ORANGE : and MASMOVIL sign an agreement to combine their operations in Spain - Form 6-K
PU
07/25ORANGE and MASMOVIL Sign an Agreement to Combine Their Operations in Spain
CI
Orange's Belgian deal set for full-scale EU probe - source

07/27/2022 | 10:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of French telecom operator Orange in Nantes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French telecoms provider Orange's bid for a majority stake in Belgian peer VOO SA will face a four-month investigation by EU antitrust regulators following a preliminary review, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The planned acquisition of 75% of VOO valuing the company at 1.8 billion euros ($1.82 billion) and announced in November underscores Orange's strategy of offering 'convergent offers' in both broadband and mobile to customers in all European countries.

In recent years the telecoms sector has seen operators embark on packages encompassing both broadband and mobile to entice users and grab market share.

The European Commission's preliminary scrutiny of the deal ends on Thursday, which will immediately trigger a full-scale investigation because Orange did not provide concessions to address its concerns, the person said.

Orange did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Commission declined to comment.

The VOO deal would give Orange control over the cable network in Belgium's French-speaking Wallonia region and part of the Brussels area, pitting it against rival Telenet.

The French company's Belgian unit Orange Belgium owns its cellular network, but has costly contracts with rivals in order to offer broadband services on top of mobile contracts.

($1 = 0.9866 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORANGE -1.04% 10.13 Real-time Quote.8.74%
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. 3.93% 19.04 Real-time Quote.-7.94%
TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV -0.52% 15.19 Real-time Quote.-52.46%
Financials
Sales 2022 43 469 M 44 019 M 44 019 M
Net income 2022 2 852 M 2 889 M 2 889 M
Net Debt 2022 26 075 M 26 405 M 26 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 6,99%
Capitalization 27 215 M 27 560 M 27 560 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 139 698
Free-Float 86,5%
