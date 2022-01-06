Log in
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
Orange's board selects three candidates for new CEO - sources

01/06/2022 | 03:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO: French telecoms operator Orange store in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The search for a new CEO at France's state-controlled telecoms firm Orange has boiled down to a shortlist of three people chosen by a dedicated selection committee, two sources close to the matter said.

The committee, composed of three board members, selected Orange's Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez, Schneider Electric's head for Europe Christel Heydemann -- who also sits on Orange's board -- and Verizon's Chief Revenue Officer Frank Boulben.

French newspaper Liberation was first to report the information.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach for comment the three people named as candidates after normal business hours.

Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said in November it would find a successor to its Chairman and CEO Stephane Richard by Jan. 31 after a Paris appeal court convicted him of complicity of misuse of public funds.

The court's verdict, which handed Richard a one-year suspended prison sentence, has precipitated his departure from the group, which he has led for 11 years. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Orange's plan is to find both a new chairman and a new CEO by the end of the month but the tight time schedule may make it difficult for the company to replace Richard has head of the board by that time, one of the two sources said.

The selection was made in collaboration with head-hunter Spencer Stuart, which was hired by Orange's board.

Yet this whole formal process might be ignored by the French state, which keeps sway over key governance appointments with its controlling 23% stake.

The French presidency has in effect the power to appoint another candidate than the ones put forward by the selection committee.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Mathieu Rosemain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORANGE -0.19% 9.432 Real-time Quote.0.39%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -3.25% 172.04 Real-time Quote.3.11%
Financials
Sales 2021 42 405 M 47 879 M 47 879 M
Net income 2021 -1 198 M -1 353 M -1 353 M
Net Debt 2021 27 173 M 30 682 M 30 682 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,2x
Yield 2021 7,49%
Capitalization 24 825 M 28 057 M 28 030 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 138 626
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 9,45 €
Average target price 11,97 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Executive Director-Finance & Operations
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE0.39%28 171
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.96%226 764
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.02%135 668
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.16%112 032
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.86%99 859
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.04%88 486