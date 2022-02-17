Log in
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/16 11:35:29 am
10.874 EUR   -0.13%
02:14aOrange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
RE
02:06aOrange Logs 95% Drop In FY21 Profit On Operating Income Dip
MT
01:44aORANGE : Financial information at December 31, 2021
PU
Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022

02/17/2022 | 02:14am EST
The logo of French telecoms operator Orange is seen a store in Paris

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, expects a return to core profit growth in 2022 after lower returns from co-financing deals and high competition in the Spanish market hit earnings last year.

The state-controlled former monopoly struggles to maintain strong upward momentum in revenue, caught between the need to upgrade networks while contending with competition in a fragmented European telecoms market.

Orange expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) to grow by 2.5% to 3% in 2022, compared with a drop of 0.5% in 2021.

It also expects cash flow from telecoms activities to be higher than 2.9 billion euros, an improvement from the 2.4 billion cashed in last year.

Revenues were up 0.8% in 2021 from a year earlier to 42.5 billion euros.

Orange braces for a governance revamp as its new chief executive officer, Christel Heydemann, is slated to take over on April 4 following a 12-year tenure of Stephane Richard.

Richard's departure was precipitated after a court convicted him of complicity of misuse of public funds. Richard denies any wrongdoing.

Heydemann will take the reins of the group, whose stock performance is lagging behind peers, as it pursues a turnaround of the Spanish division and amid high market expectations for deals in the mobile towers business.

In a call with reporters, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said Orange's Totem division, which regroups about 26,000 tower sites in France and Spain, was well positioned if any deal were to happen this year.

He confirmed the target of a return to core operating growth in Spain, its second-biggest market after France, in 2023.

Orange maintained its dividend policy of 0.70 euro per share in 2022 and confirmed an organic cash flow from telecom activities of at least 3.5 billion euros next year.

($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ORANGE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 428 M 48 235 M 48 235 M
Net income 2021 -1 135 M -1 291 M -1 291 M
Net Debt 2021 26 251 M 29 845 M 29 845 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,3x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 28 903 M 32 860 M 32 860 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 138 626
Free-Float 86,6%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Deputy President
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE15.52%32 860
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.69%223 996
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED16.67%149 537
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.52%105 277
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.29%100 571
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.36%94 546