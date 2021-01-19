Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orange : takes a leading role in the US to Europe route with two new generation submarine cables linking the East Coast to France

01/19/2021 | 06:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orange reinforces its global connectivity and resilience on the most important submarine route in the world, with two new generation submarine cables connecting France to the United States.

After the landing of the Dunant cable, a Google project announced back in March 2020, Orange announces it is now ready for service for its wholesale and business customers. With 12 fibre pairs with over 30 Tbps of capacity each, multiplying by three the previous generation of transatlantic submarine cables capacity.

Orange also announces the signature of a partnership on the AMITIÉ cable planned to be ready for service at the beginning of 2022. Pending the approval from the local authorities in the US, the cable shall link Massachusetts to le Porge near Bordeaux.

Two new generation cables to support increased bandwidth needs

The Atlantic Ocean is one of the world's busiest routes in terms of connectivity with over 80% of internet traffic generated in France coming from the US. The traffic between North America and Europe doubles every two years on average, and this route has supported an unprecedented traffic surge during the first lockdown period of the current Covid pandemic.
Owning capacity on this route is therefore strategic to support traffic growth in the coming years,

The AMITIE submarine cable with its 16 fiber pairs of up to 23 Tbps of capacity each, will ensure resiliency and traffic continuity on this vital and important axis. Both these cables will have more capacity than all existing systems currently in service on the transatlantic front.

Jean-Luc Vuillemin Executive Vice President of Orange International Networks, Infrastructures and Services, said: 'In the context of the explosion of international traffic, the arrival of a new generation of more efficient submarine cables, and in view of strategic issues and national sovereignty related to submarine cables, Orange continues to be a key global player. With capacity on these two cables, Orange will be able to offer the latest technology, diverse routes and the best latency to its customers once implemented.'

Furthermore, both cables are designed to evolve at the same pace as future generations of optical transmission technology and will be able to maintain high-level performance for at least the next 20 years.

The double role of Orange: Co-investor and also supplier

Orange will benefit from two fibre pairs on both transatlantic systems, with a total capacity of up to 100 Tbit/s, which represents 15 million HD movies downloaded simultaneously.
Orange is responsible for the French part of these two cables, as the 'landing provider', and is in charge of the operation and maintenance of the landing stations. With the arrival of a new mega cable near Bordeaux, the area will transform into a new international digital hub, fostering the implantation of new datacenters to support the region's digital ecosystem.

The French operator will supply land links for both systems from the landing station to Bordeaux and then to Paris and Lyon for one, and will offer capacity between Ashburn, the Datacentre alley and Paris, will the latest Point-to-Point optical transmission technology.

Orange has a long-term, secure solution for all its clients

With this reinforced presence on the transatlantic front, Orange now offers a global end-to-end, fully secured connectivity solution between Europe and the United States. With its optical fibre-pairs on two new generation ultra-high-speed cable systems, Orange will serve the consumer, wholesale and business markets in Europe and in America, with a unique, low latency global France - US connectivity solution, performant and redundant.

'At Orange, we invest continually to provide faster, more flexible and more secured connectivity and these two new cables will enable us to get even closer to our customers in today's data-hungry environment,' said Emmanuel Rochas CEO of Orange International Carriers. 'Orange provides an enriched multiservice offering for carriers and content providers to better support their development strategies and ultimately to offer improved services to retail and business customers.'

Orange, a major player in the global connectivity and submarine cable markets
With these two new systems, the French operator demonstrates its global submarine cable credentials and expertise. Orange continues to make substantial investments in international connectivity projects, to guarantee and continue to improve the quality of its international network service with more than 40 submarine cables throughout the world,

Following recent projects on the Atlantic front, but also in the Mediterranean, the arrival of this new cable places France at the heart of the European hub, from which many international networks set off for America, but also Africa and Asia.

With customers all over the world, Orange's global network footprint connects more than 300 Points of Presence with 45,000 km of fiber across Europe, the US, Africa and Asia.

Through its subsidiary, Orange Marine, the company also has access to a fleet of survey and cable ships, and internationally-recognised expertise, placing it at the heart of deployment and maintenance for these connections, which are vital to all of its communications.

SOW Fyna
19/01/202112:08 CET

Disclaimer

Orange SA published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 11:27:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORANGE
06:28aORANGE : takes a leading role in the US to Europe route with two new generation ..
PU
01/18ORANGE : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/18ORANGE : International Carriers signs deal with Côte Ouest Audiovisuel to supply..
PU
01/15ORANGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/14European ADRs Climb Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
01/14ORANGE : 2020, a lesson in resilience
PU
01/14ORANGE : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/13ORANGE : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
01/13ORANGE : BNP Paribas Joins Forces With Orange Business Services to Deploy SD-WAN..
BU
01/125G : 5 myths examined more closely
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 141 M 51 062 M 51 062 M
Net income 2020 2 590 M 3 138 M 3 138 M
Net Debt 2020 27 952 M 33 870 M 33 870 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,02x
Yield 2020 7,55%
Capitalization 25 711 M 31 051 M 31 153 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 135 619
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 13,54 €
Last Close Price 9,67 €
Spread / Highest target 86,1%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Executive Director-Finance & Performance
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Nicolas Guérin Secretary & Director
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE-0.66%31 051
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.33%237 444
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.93%125 703
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.48%96 964
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.10%85 579
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY9.62%61 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ