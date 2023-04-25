Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Orange
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:25:15 2023-04-25 am EDT
11.36 EUR   -0.28%
05:18aPress Release : Bruno Zerbib is appointed Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of the Orange group
GL
04/21Orange : Shareholders' Meeting 23 May 2023 - Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
GL
04/14Orange Appoints Laurent Martinez as Group Chief Financial Officer, Effective September 1, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release: Bruno Zerbib is appointed Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of the Orange group

04/25/2023 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Paris, 25 April 2023

Bruno Zerbib is appointed Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of the Orange group

Bruno Zerbib is appointed Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of Orange and member of the Group's Executive Committee from 1 June 2023. He will replace Michaël Trabbia who was appointed Executive Director and CEO of Orange Wholesale as of April 3. Bruno Zerbib was previously Chief Technology and Digital Officer of Schneider Electric.

Christel Heydemann, Chief Executive Officer of Orange, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Bruno Zerbib to the Group’s executive management team as director of innovation. As new technologies such as artificial intelligence and network function virtualization become increasingly prevalent, we must strive to remain at the forefront of these new developments to stay ahead in our various markets and before our customers. I would also like to sincerely thank Michaël Trabbia for his tenure as head of innovation.”

Bruno Zerbib is a graduate of TélécomSud Paris and the University of Paris Cité where he specialized in IT. He began his career in 1998 in Silicon Valley where he held several positions at Hewlett Packard and then at Cisco. He moved to Yahoo in 2012 where he led the company's transformation into a cloud-native platform capable of handling over one billion monthly users.

In 2017, Bruno Zerbib joined Altice as Director of Technology and IT. He worked as part of Altice’s Global Engineering Innovation division on key topics such as augmented TV experience, technology partnerships and network transformation for all of Altice subsidiaries. In 2018, he joined Schneider Electric as Director of Technology and Digital to provide more efficient, sustainable technological solutions to Schneider Electric customers, in particular by integrating the use of the cloud, artificial intelligence and industrial IoT.

 

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2022, including 75,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 287 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2022, including 242 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

 

Press contacts:

Sylvain Bruno; sylvain.bruno@orange.com; +33 6 86 17 88 89

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com; +33 6 78 91 35 11

 

Attachment


All news about ORANGE
05:18aPress Release : Bruno Zerbib is appointed Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of the Ora..
GL
04/21Orange : Shareholders' Meeting 23 May 2023 - Details concerning the availability of inform..
GL
04/14Orange Appoints Laurent Martinez as Group Chief Financial Officer, Effective September ..
CI
04/14Orange to Repurchase EUR802 Million of Hybrid Notes
MT
04/14Press Release : Orange announces the results of its tender offer on outstanding NC2024 hyb..
GL
04/14Press Release : Orange announces the results of its tender offer on outstanding NC2024 hyb..
GL
04/14French Telecommunications Group Orange Names Alstom Exec as New Finance Chief
MT
04/13French telcoms company Orange appoints Alstom's Martinez as new CFO
RE
04/13Press Release : Laurent Martinez appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Orange group
GL
04/13ORANGE : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORANGE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 43 872 M 48 371 M 48 371 M
Net income 2023 3 004 M 3 312 M 3 312 M
Net Debt 2023 27 969 M 30 837 M 30 837 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 6,32%
Capitalization 30 231 M 33 331 M 33 331 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 136 430
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,39 €
Average target price 12,36 €
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christel Heydemann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ramón Fernández EVP-Finance, Performance & Development
Jacques Aschenbroich Non-Executive Chairman
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE22.75%33 331
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED29.37%182 288
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.28%156 740
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.36%122 175
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.65%101 853
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED41.04%82 439
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer