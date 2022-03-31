Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Orange
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Press release Orange - Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

03/31/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
Press release
Paris, 31 March 2022

Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

On 31 March 2022, Orange filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France in ESEF format. The document includes the following information:

  • the 2021 Annual Financial Report;
  • the Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;
  • the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement,
  • information on the next Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 19 May 2022.

The Registration Document is available to the public on Orange’s corporate website: https://www.orange.com/en/regulated-information.    

About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 140,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2021, including 78,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 271 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2021, including 224 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:
Tom Wright tom.wright@orange.com +33 6 78 91 35 11

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 42 428 M 47 352 M 47 352 M
Net income 2021 -1 135 M -1 267 M -1 267 M
Net Debt 2021 26 251 M 29 298 M 29 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,0x
Yield 2021 6,56%
Capitalization 28 598 M 31 769 M 31 918 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 132 002
Free-Float 86,6%
