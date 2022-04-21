Log in
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/21 04:26:07 am EDT
11.11 EUR   -0.25%
Shareholders' Meeting 19 May 2022 - Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
GL
04:10aShareholders' Meeting 19 May 2022 - Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
GL
04/12Orange's headquarters raided in March by French antitrust authority - Capital
RE
Shareholders' Meeting 19 May 2022 - Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

04/21/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Press release
Paris, 20 April 2022

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of
19 May 2022

Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

The Orange combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday 19 May 2022 at 4pm at the Salle Pleyel - 252, rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris.

The meeting notices were published on 28 February and 20 April 2022 in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

All documents and information specified in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code concerning the shareholders’ meeting can be viewed on the company’s website at: https://oran.ge/ag2022, under “Documentation”. In addition, shareholders can request by mail or telephone any of these documents or information.

Shareholders can also consult the documentation mentioned in article R. 225-89 of the French Commercial code at the company’s headquarters in the Corporate legal department.

phone:         0 800 05 10 10 from France
                        + 33 1 40 14 80 07 from outside France



mail:         Orange – Assemblée Générale
111 quai du Président Roosevelt - CS 70222
                        92449 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France



headquarters:        111 quai du Président Roosevelt – 92130 Issy-Les-Moulineaux, France

About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 140,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2021, including 78,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 271 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2021, including 224 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact: Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com

Attachment


