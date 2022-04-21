Shareholders' Meeting 19 May 2022 - Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Press release

Paris, 20 April 2022

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of

19 May 2022

Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

The Orange combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday 19 May 2022 at 4pm at the Salle Pleyel - 252, rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris.

The meeting notices were published on 28 February and 20 April 2022 in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

All documents and information specified in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code concerning the shareholders’ meeting can be viewed on the company’s website at: https://oran.ge/ag202 2 , under “Documentation”. In addition, shareholders can request by mail or telephone any of these documents or information.

Shareholders can also consult the documentation mentioned in article R. 225-89 of the French Commercial code at the company’s headquarters in the Corporate legal department.

phone: 0 800 05 10 10 from France

+ 33 1 40 14 80 07 from outside France







mail: Orange – Assemblée Générale

111 quai du Président Roosevelt - CS 70222

92449 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France







headquarters: 111 quai du Président Roosevelt – 92130 Issy-Les-Moulineaux, France

