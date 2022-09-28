Veolia Water Technologies Strengthens Its Digital Solutions for Water Management with Orange Business Services

Veolia Water Technologies has signed an agreement with Orange Business Services to support the growth of Hubgrade, its smart digital platform, and develop innovative digital services for its customers worldwide.

This collaboration with Orange Business Services allows Veolia Water Technologies to offer its customers an intuitive and innovative window into their facilities (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)

Veolia Water Technologies’ Hubgrade digital platform enables its customers to remotely view, anticipate and optimize water treatment plants and equipment. This platform allows municipalities and industries to optimize the performance of their sites while sustainably preserving water resources.

A wide range of expertise to support Veolia Water Technologies’ business data

With expertise across the entire digital value chain, Orange Business Services supports the project with more than 25 types of expertise around digital, artificial intelligence, IoT, data analytics, and cloud, as well as cybersecurity with Orange Cyberdefense. In addition, Orange has extensive knowledge in business data collection solutions from its experience with the industrial sector.

Co-innovation to accelerate the development of products and services

With the mindset of continuously improving all of its digital services, Veolia Water Technologies turned to Orange Business Services, able to support them at the heart of their business needs, addressing the challenges of modernization and differentiation.

Veolia Water Technologies and Orange Business Services have jointly defined several co-innovation projects around the development of a universal multi-protocol and multi-connectivity IoT gateway, as well as the exploration of services around “Machine Learning at the Edge.”

“This collaboration with Orange Business Services allows us to offer our customers an intuitive and innovative window into their facilities. More importantly, it allows us — thanks to our experts and to specific algorithms — to multiply the monitoring and analysis features and to optimize the technical, economic and environmental performance of their equipment. Having a partner with recognized multi-service skills and extensive research capabilities means that governance is more agile and responsive. It facilitates the management and implementation of the demanding, innovative and ambitious roadmap that we have set for ourselves in the service of our clients,” said Vincent Caillaud, CEO, Veolia Water Technologies.

“We are delighted to work with an innovative company like Veolia Water Technologies, leveraging digital services to support the environment and create a positive impact. This project is unique in terms of its size and technological complexity, and our teams were able to cover the entire scope from business data collection to digital solutions to support Veolia Water Technologies solve their needs. We are committed to a process of co-innovation and co-construction with Veolia Water Technologies to develop efficient and secure platforms secured by Orange Cyberdefense to support responsible growth,” added Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO, Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises worldwide to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data life cycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected startups. More than 3000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit https://www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of €42.5 billion in 2021 and 282 million customers worldwide at June 30, 2022. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, the Group presented its new Engage 2025 strategic plan. Underpinned by a firm commitment to social and environmental issues, the plan aims to reinvent the Group’s business as a carrier. While accelerating in growth areas, and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Veolia Water Technologies

Veolia Water Technologies provides the complete range of services required to design, deliver, maintain, upgrade and manage sustainable water and wastewater treatment facilities and systems for industrial clients and public authorities. The company's extensive portfolio of technologies features everything from safe drinking water supply to energy-producing wastewater treatment, state-of-the-art desalination, evaporation and crystallization, laboratory-grade water, smart digital solutions and mobile water services. By optimizing both processes and monitoring, Veolia Water Technologies helps clients reduce their water and environmental footprint while generating considerable savings in energy and chemical consumption. www.veoliawatertechnologies.com

