ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

(OBEL)
Orange Belgium S A : Disclosure of transactions

08/24/2020 | 03:20am EDT

Press Release

Regulated information

August 24, 2020

Purchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract

Brussels- In the framework of the liquidity contract, Orange Belgium announces today that it has bought 5 000 own shares between August 17, 2020 and August 21, 2020. During the same period, Orange Belgium has sold 1 059 own shares.

Number of

Average

Highest price

Lowest price

Transaction date

shares

price (euros)

(euros)

(euros)

purchased

August 17, 2020

2 500

14,14

14,24

14,04

August 18, 2020

1 015

13,97

14,00

13,94

August 19, 2020

985

13,97

14,00

13,94

August 20, 2020

0

0,00

0,00

0,00

August 21, 2020

500

13,90

13,90

13,90

Transaction date

Number of

Average

Highest price

Lowest price

shares sold

price (euros)

(euros)

(euros)

August 17, 2020

0

0,00

0,00

0,00

August 18, 2020

1 000

14,08

14,10

14,06

August 19, 2020

0

0,00

0,00

0,00

August 20, 2020

30

14,06

14,06

14,06

August 21, 2020

29

14,00

14,00

14,00

As at August 21, 2020, Orange Belgium held 108 309 shares acquired in the framework of the liquidity contract. The summary of the acquisitions realized in the framework of the liquidity contract launched on August 1, 2019 is available on the corporate website http://corporate.orange.be/en under the section "Financial information / Shareholders & Investors / Liquidity Contract".

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators in Belgium and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent player, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of Orange Group, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with a presence in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.beor follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investor & analyst contacts

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com- +32 (0) 495 55 14 99

Ana Castano - ana.castanolopez@orange.com+32 (0) 468 46 95 31

Ir@orange.be

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 07:19:06 UTC
