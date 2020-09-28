Orange Belgium S A : Disclosure of transactions

Log in
09/28/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Press Release

Regulated information

September 28, 2020

Purchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract

Brussels- In the framework of the liquidity contract, Orange Belgium announces today that it has bought 10 500 own shares between September 21, 2020 and September 25, 2020. During the same period, Orange Belgium has sold 5 000 own shares.

Number of

Average

Highest price

Lowest price

Transaction date

shares

price (euros)

(euros)

(euros)

purchased

September 21, 2020

1 022

14,12

14,14

14,04

September 22, 2020

1 037

14,02

14,04

13,94

September 23, 2020

441

14,20

14,20

14,20

September 24, 2020

2 027

14,07

14,14

13,94

September 25, 2020

5 973

13,92

14.20

13,64

Transaction date

Number of

Average

Highest price

Lowest price

shares sold

price (euros)

(euros)

(euros)

September 21, 2020

0

0,00

0,00

0,00

September 22, 2020

1 500

14,19

14,22

14,16

September 23, 2020

1 000

14,28

14,30

14,26

September 24, 2020

2 500

14,20

14,30

14,10

September 25, 2020

0

0,00

0,00

0,00

As at September 25, 2020, Orange Belgium held 110 869 shares acquired in the framework of the liquidity contract. The summary of the acquisitions realized in the framework of the liquidity contract launched on August 1, 2019 is available on the corporate website http://corporate.orange.be/en under the section "Financial information / Shareholders & Investors / Liquidity Contract".About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators in Belgium and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent player, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of Orange Group, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with a presence in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.beor follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investor & analyst contacts

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com- +32 (0) 495 55 14 99

Ana Castano - ana.castanolopez@orange.com+32 (0) 468 46 95 31

Ir@orange.be

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:44:08 UTC
