The Board of Directors at Orange Belgium has approved the appointment of Philippe Toussaint as Chief Technology Officer as from 1 July 2024.

Philippe Toussaint, aged 54, holds a Master's in Electrical Engineering with a specialisation in telecommunications from Polytech Mons. Philippe also holds an Executive Master's in Management from Solvay Brussels School awarded in 2008. Philippe has close to 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. He joined Orange Belgium (Mobistar at the time) in 1997 where he has held various positions in product and services development. Philippe was appointed as Corporate Strategy Director in 2018 and played a key role in the RAN Sharing Agreement with Proximus and acquisition of VOO. In June 2023, Philippe joined the Executive Board as Chief Fixed Network Officer at Orange Belgium and Chief Technology Officer at VOO. Since 2024, he has acted as interim Chief Mobile Network Officer.

This appointment is in line with Orange Belgium's Lead the Future strategy, which aims to achieve leadership in multi-gigabit fixed and mobile networks.