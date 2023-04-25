Advanced search
    OBEL   BE0003735496

ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

(OBEL)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:51:52 2023-04-25 am EDT
14.80 EUR   -1.33%
10:31aOrange Belgium S A : digital and innovative b-brand hey! renews its partnership with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
PU
04/14ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : Ordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
04/13Orange Belgium : Minorities should probably wait for Voo's takeover to be bought out
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orange Belgium S A : digital and innovative b-brand hey! renews its partnership with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

04/25/2023 | 10:31am EDT
Since August 2022, Orange Belgium's b-brand hey! is a proud sponsor of football club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (USG). Both partners are happy to announce that they prolong this sponsorship until June 2024, based on their strong recognition of shared values. As part of the renewed collaboration, the Orange Belgium Fund and the Union Foundation will also work closely together for the benefit of socially vulnerable children and projects with a social and environmental impact.

Dream big and work hard

Since its launch in 2021, hey! has built up a loyal following of digital savvy-customers by being a 100% digital brand based on generosity, low environmental impact and a strong, evolving commitment to its customers, offering generous data allowances for a smart price. Just like hey!, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise is known for being a challenger, for focusing on its fundamental strengths, and for building on strong human values. As a genuine Brussels football club, Union sets up socially relevant projects in the capital, and more specifically in Saint-Gilles and Forest. Through its actions, projects and activities, the Union Foundation wants to have a lasting impact on the well-being of its participants and also offer tailor-made support to social organizations. As an actor in the telecommunications sector, Orange Belgium and hey! have a vital role to play in giving everyone access to the possibilities offered by the new technologies and making digital a factor to facilitate equality of opportunity. The Orange Belgium Fund therefore promotes solidarity and responsibility and aims to provide concrete assistance to associations on the ground that are active in digital inclusion, especially for young persons in precarious situations and women.

Under the slogan 'dream big and work hard', both foundations will now join strengths to focus on the emancipation, social development and fulfilment of their target groups.

Isabelle Vanden Eede, Chief Brand, Communication & CSR of Orange Belgium: "We are very excited to continue our story with the Union family. We truly identify with the club's position as a challenger, its values ​​of integrity and humility, as well as its sense of community. Or put more simply: we are fans! USG has literally revolutionized the Belgian football championship, with a fantastic European season that brought them to the quarterfinals of the Europa League. By now actively engaging our Orange Belgium Fund with the valuable projects of the Union Foundation, we will ensure that Royale Union Saint-Gilloise can score both on and off the football pitch."

Philippe Bormans, CEO of Union Saint-Gilloise, adds: "We are delighted to continue our amazing adventure with Orange Belgium and their brand hey! This partnership has been a real success on and off the pitch. Both parties prioritize social and CSR projects, whilst offering exclusive offers to our fans. I am sure that this extension is meaningful to all our stakeholders."

Beyond branding

hey! is aimed at those who love efficiency, getting things done in a few clicks, and the simplicity of a digital experience. It offers generous data allowances for a smart price (after your first year, your mobile data volume can double up to 80 GB), combined with seamless digital service for a no-nonsense, what you see is what you get experience.

For hey!, sponsorship goes beyond just branding. For every goal scored by Union Saint-Gilloise, hey! customers receive exclusive benefits, and every Union Saint-Gilloise supporter is also able to enjoy similar perks when joining the hey! community. All details are available on https://www.heytelecom.be/fr/union-saint-gilloise.

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 14:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
