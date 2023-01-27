Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Orange Belgium S.A.
  News
  Summary
    OBEL   BE0003735496

ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

(OBEL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:08:14 2023-01-27 am EST
15.92 EUR   -0.87%
03:36aOrange Belgium S A : invites investors and analysts to participate in its H2 and full year 2022 results online web conference and audio conference call on February 10, 2023
PU
01/19Digital Inclusion : a major challenge, tackled with seriousness by Orange Belgium, as 2022 results show
PU
2022Orange Belgium S A : substantially upgrades all its mobile data volumes and pursues its segmented strategy to enrich its Orange offers and remain ultracompetitive with hey!
PU
Orange Belgium S A : invites investors and analysts to participate in its H2 and full year 2022 results online web conference and audio conference call on February 10, 2023

01/27/2023 | 03:36am EST
Orange Belgium will publish its results for the second half and full year of 2022 on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

  • Xavier Pichon, CEO
  • Antoine Chouc, CFO
  • Koen Van Mol, Director Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

The conference will start at 2:00 pm CET (1:00 pm UK / 8:00 am EST). To access the online web conference, please register using the following link: Orange Belgium H2 2022 results

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the second half and full year of 2022 and the results toolkit will be available on Friday, February 10 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.beor follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investors contact

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 14 99

Bernard Petit - bernard2.petit@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 90 96

ir@orange.be

Press contacts

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com - +32 (0) 479 016 058

Younes Al Bouchouari - younes.albouchouari@orange.be - +32 (0) 477 69 87 73

press@orange.be

Attachments

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 08:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
