Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Orange Belgium S.A.    OBEL   BE0003735496

ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

(OBEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orange Belgium S A : SNCB renews with Orange Belgium for its high-level connectivity and IoT services

04/02/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Belgian railway company SNCB has again awarded a large-scale contract to Orange Belgium. Orange will provide connectivity for approximately 13,000 employees and 11,000 connected devices ranging from smartphones and tablets for ticket collectors to train drivers, screens or ticketing machines and smart parking solutions.

As a prime actor for green mobility in Belgium, the SNCB transports more than 900,000 passengers every day (in non-Covid times) and must meet a host of operational and connectivity challenges to ensure passenger safety and protect the quality of its services. Since 2004 the national railway company has relied on Orange Belgium's network and experience in this area and now the decision has been made to renew this contract for an 8-year period.

As a result, Orange Belgium will provide fixed and mobile connectivity services for approximately 13,000 employees as well as the many railway stations around the country. This involves huge monthly volumes: more than 500,000 minutes worth of voice calls, 2.2 million texts and more than 15TB of data - and rising.

The partnership extends way beyond simple connectivity services. Indeed, Orange Belgium manages the network used by the SNCB's many connected devices such as the tablets and smartwatches deployed aboard the trains for such varied purposes as monitoring the timing of trains, staying in close communication with the driver or selling tickets to travellers.

All the locomotives operated by the SNCB are also equipped with chips allowing 24/7 tracking and tracing of the devices. In order to ensure operational efficiency and safety, the operator is constantly updated in real time on the whereabouts of its fleet of trains, as well as the operations they are undertaking and any incidents that may occur.

Many other devices and tools also use Orange Belgium's technology such as the ticketing machines in the workshops, information screens in the trains, sensors for proactive maintenance or smart parking management solutions.

Werner De Laet, Chief B2B, Wholesale and Innovation Officer of Orange Belgium, comments: 'We are very proud to be able to continue the great work done so far to meet the connectivity challenges of the SNCB. This renewal confirms the trust between both companies and opens the door to new projects based on Orange Belgium's experience in many key areas such as IoT, data analytics and, in the near future, B2B usage of 5G technology.'

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
09:01aORANGE BELGIUM S A  : SNCB renews with Orange Belgium for its high-level connect..
PU
04/01ORANGE BELGIUM S A  : Notice to the General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03/31ORANGE BELGIUM S A  : invites investors and analysts to participate to its Q1 re..
AQ
03/08ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/05ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/03ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/01ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/24ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/22ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.  : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/19ORANGE BELGIUM S A  : Waasland Shopping selects Orange Belgium to provide a new ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 335 M 1 572 M 1 572 M
Net income 2020 52,9 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net Debt 2020 245 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 1 388 M 1 633 M 1 634 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 389
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orange Belgium S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,25 €
Last Close Price 23,15 €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xavier Pichon Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Castille Chief Financial Officer
Johan Deschuyffeleer Chairman
Stefan Slavnicu Chief Technology Officer
Javier Diaz Sagredo Chief Transformation & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.6.19%1 633
SOFTBANK CORP.11.33%60 932
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.28%38 983
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.3.41%25 296
SAFARICOM PLC8.18%13 627
MTN GROUP LIMITED44.29%10 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ